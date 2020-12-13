Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Werder Bremen are set to play hosts to Borussia Dortmund at the Weserstadion on Tuesday in their next Bundesliga game.

Werder Bremen come into this game following a 2-0 loss to Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena.

First-half goals from Austria international Marcel Sabitzer and Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo ensured victory for RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, were thrashed 5-1 by Stuttgart on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion.

A brace from young attacker Silas Wamangituka and goals from midfielder Philipp Forster, young winger Tanguy Coulibaly and Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez secured the win for Pellegrino Matarazzo's side.

Talented teenage midfielder Giovanni Reyna scored the consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 33 previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost nine and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Borussia Dortmund beating Werder Bremen 2-0. Second-half goals from French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou and star striker Erling Braut Haaland sealed the victory for Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L-L-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt will be unable to call upon the services of German striker Niclas Fullkrug and attacker Milot Rashica, who are both out due to injuries. Davie Selke is a doubt to feature.

Injured: Niclas Fullkrug, Milot Rashica

Doubtful: Davie Selke

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be without Belgium international Thorgan Hazard, midfielder Thomas Delaney, star striker Erling Braut Haaland, Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer due to injuries.

Doubts remain over the availability of centre-back Manuel Akanji and midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Injured: Thomas Delaney, Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Mahmoud Dahoud, Manuel Akanji

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jiri Pavlenka, Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Kevin Mohwald, Maximilian Eggestein, Ludwig Augustinsson, Leonardo Bittencourt, Yuya Osako, Josh Sargent

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Roman Burki, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Nico Schulz, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Werder Bremen are not in the best of form, and have not won any of their last five games. Players like Leonardo Bittencourt and young attacker Josh Sargent will have to step up in the absence of key attacker Milot Rashica.

Borussia Dortmund are also struggling. Manager Lucien Favre is under immense pressure, and the heavy loss to Stuttgart has not helped. They have a young and talented squad, and there have been reports linking Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose with the job.

Both sides are in poor form, but Borussia Dortmund will be keen to move past their 5-1 loss to Stuttgart with a win in this encounter. We expect them to manage a win away from home against Werder Bremen.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

