Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Saturday. Both teams have had their problems this season and will need to step up in this match.
Borussia Monchengladbach are in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings at the moment and have suffered a slump in recent weeks. Die Fohlen slumped to a 2-1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.
Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have struggled this season and find themselves in 16th place in the league table. The away side faces a relegation battle this weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head
Borussia Monchengladbach have an impressive record against Werder Bremen and have won 17 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Werder Bremen have managed 12 victories against their opponents and need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Borussia Monchengladbach. Werder Bremen gave a good account of themselves but will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-L-L
Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-L-W
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News
Werder Bremen
Jean-Manuel Mbom, Marco Friedl, and Nick Woltemade are carrying niggles and might not play a part in this game. Christian Gross and Eren Sami Dinkci are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Marco Friedl, Nick Woltemade, Jean-Manuel Mbom
Suspended: Christian Gross, Eren Sami Dinkci
Borussia Monchengladbach
Mamadou Doucoure is the only injury concern for Borussia Monchengladbach and is ruled out of this match. Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram have been impressive this season and will lead the line for the away side.
Injured: Mamadou Doucoure
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI
Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak; Ludwig Augustinsson, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leonardo Bittencourt, Theodor Gebre Selassie; Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug
Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction
Borussia Monchengladbach have excellent players in their ranks and are yet to meet expectations in the Bundesliga this season. The likes of Lars Stindl and Alassane Plea can be lethal on their day and will have to step up this weekend.
Werder Bremen have occasionally punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team on paper and are the favourites to win this match.
Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
