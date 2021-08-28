Werder Bremen vs Hansa Rostock prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Werder Bremen will host Hansa Rostock in the 2. Bundesliga this Saturday and will hope to bounce back after going two games without a win.

Markus Anfang’s side were held to a goalless draw by Karlsruher on the previous matchday. Despite playing against 10 men for more than 30 minutes, Werder Bremen failed to find the back of the net.

Hansa Rostock, on the other hand, lost their second successive home game after they were beaten by Dynamo Dresden.

Jens Hartel’s side have picked up all their points away from home, however, and they will hope to continue that when they travel to the Weserstadion on Sunday.

Werder Bremen vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-head

Werder have the upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides, with 13 wins from 25 games. Hansa Rostock have won this fixture seven times, and five games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in 2008, when Werder Bremen emerged 2-1 winners. More than a decade later, the two teams will go at it again, but this time in the second division.

Werder Bremen form guide: D-W-L-D

Hansa Rostock form guide: L-W-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Hansa Rostock Team News

Werder Bremen

Omer Toprak and Kevin Mowald will be assessed closer to the game after training with the team. Leonardo Bittencourt, Dejan Galjen and Jiri Pavlenka are unavailable.

🗣️ Markus #Anfang gives a squad update: "#Möhwald has been in training all week, and #Toprak has completed his recovery programme and is back in team training. However, we cannot give any affirmative answers, because we need to see how the next few sessions go."#svwfch #werder pic.twitter.com/oVhy2kuBVO — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 27, 2021

Injured: Leonardo Bittencourt, Jiri Pavlenka, Dejan Galjen

Doubtful: Omer Toprak, Kevin Mowald

Suspended: None

Hansa Rostock

Calogero Rizzuto, Maurice Litka, and Tobias Schwede are expected to miss out against Werder Bremen. Hanno Behrens had a cold, but is back in training and available for selection.

Injured: Calogero Rizzuto, Maurice Litka, Tobias

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Hansa Rostock Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen Probable XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer; Anthony Jung, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl, Felix Agu; Christian Gross, Nicolai Rapp, Niklas Schmidt; Romano Schmid, Niclas Fullkrug, Eren Dinkci

Hansa Rostock Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Kolke; Lukas Schreff, Damian Rossbach, Thomas Meissner, Nico Neidhart; Bentley Baxter Bahn, Simon Rhein; Streli Mamba, Svante Ingelsson, Calogero Rizzuto; John Verhoek

Werder Bremen vs Hansa Rostock Prediction

Werder Bremen will not have it easy against Hansa Rostock despite the opposition’s poor form. Hansa Rostock are a good pressing team. They are expected to test a Bremen side who have been inconsistent in the opening few weeks of the season.

We expect both teams to take a point from the game this Sunday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Hansa Rostock

