Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Tuesday.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a 3-1 scoreline over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 11 out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's three victories.

RB Leipzig have managed to win consecutive matches in the Bundesliga for the first time since the end of October this year.

RB Leipzig are currently on the longest unbeaten run at home out of any side in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming in April this year.

Werder Bremen are currently one of the only three teams in the Bundesliga that are yet to win a match away from home in the competition so far.

Werder Bremen are winless in their last eight matches against Werder Bremen in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a narrow 2-1 scoreline in 2019.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will be intent on giving the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich a run for their money. Yussuf Poulsen has been in impressive form this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yussuf Poulsen to score - Yes