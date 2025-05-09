Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Two sides separated by just three points in the race for European football lock horns in the German Bundesliga as Werder Bremen take on RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion on Saturday. Zsolt Low’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 11 games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant six-year run.

Werder Bremen’s push for a top-six finish took a huge blow last weekend when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Union Berlin after throwing away a two-goal lead at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Before that, Ole Werner’s side played out a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against 10-man St. Pauli on April 27, a result which saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Bremen have picked up 47 points from their 32 Bundesliga matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, three points and two places behind this weekend’s visitors in the Conference League qualifying spot.

As for Leipzig, Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen came up clutch for them last time out as he netted a 94th-minute equalizer to hand them a thrilling 3-3 draw against crowned champions Bayern Munich.

This followed a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park on April 26, which saw their three-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

While Leipzig will be looking to potentially move five points clear of seventh-placed Mainz, recent results away from home offer little optimism as they have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches outside the Red Bull Arena.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, RB Leipzig boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Werder Bremen have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Werner’s men have failed to win their last 11 games against Leipzig, losing eight and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory in May 2019.

Leipzig have won just one of their most recent 11 away matches across all competitions while losing six and picking up four draws since last December.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

With their dreams of a place in Europe next season hinging on Saturday’s result, we expect Werder Bremen and Leipzig to go all out from the first minute as they both look to secure maximum points.

Leipzig boast a superior squad on paper, but their current form on the road gives Werder Bremen a fighting chance at the Weserstadion.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-2 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five clashes between the two teams)

