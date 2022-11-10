Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2022

Werder Bremen lock horns with RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion in round 15 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors are on an impressive run of 12 consecutive games without defeat in all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Joško #Gvardiol hat am Mittwoch im Spiel gegen den @scfreiburg ein Nasenbeinbruch erlitten. Eine Operation ist nicht notwendig, ebenso ist seine Teilnahme am @FIFAWorldCup nicht in Gefahr.

Werder Bremen were sent crashing down to earth in the Bundesliga as they fell to a humbling 6-1 loss away to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning run, seeing off Hertha Berlin and FC Schalke on home turf.

Werder Bremen are currently seventh in the Bundesliga table after picking up 21 points from 14 games.

Wettbewerbsübergreifend haben wir ACHT! Heimspiele in Serie gewonnen. Bis zum nächsten müssen wir uns nun leider 71 Tage gedulden ... aber dann wartet mit #RBLFCB ein richtiger Kracher!

Meanwhile, Leipzig maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Freiburg last time out.

Marco Rose’s men have now won each of their last five matches across all competitions and are unbeaten in 12 consecutive games since September.

With 25 points from 14 games, Leipzig are currently fifth in the league standings, level on points with fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have been dominant in the history of this fixture, picking up nine wins from the previous 13 encounters between the teams.

Werder Bremen have managed just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Leipzig are on a five-game winning run against Werder Bremen, stretching back to a 2-1 loss in May 2019.

Werder Bremen have won three of their last four home games, scoring eight goals and conceding four since the start of October.

Leipzig are currently on a five-match winning streak in all competitions, while they are unbeaten in their last 12 matches since September’s 3-0 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Leipzig head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the division and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. Looking at past results between the sides and their contrasting form, we are tipping Rose’s side to come away victorious on Saturday.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: First to score - Leipzig (Leipzig have opened the scoring in the last five meetings between the teams).

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Werder Bremen’s last eight matches).

