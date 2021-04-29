Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2020-21

Struggling Werder Bremen will face RB Leipzig in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal on Friday.

The two teams have had contrasting seasons so far. Werder Bremen have dwindled at the wrong end of the Bundesliga table, while RB Leipzig are still hopeful of a domestic double.

Leipzig will hope to end their wait for their first piece of silverware under soon-to-depart coach Julian Nagelsmann by winning the DFB Pokal. They will head into the game against Werder Bremen as heavy favorites.

The cup will serve as a good distraction for Bremen, as they have been on a terrible run of form of late.

They have lost their last seven games in the Bundesliga, and their last win in any competition was against Jahn Regensburg in the previous round of the Pokal.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off 10 times, and Leipzig have had the upper hand in most games, winning seven and losing just twice.

Based on the current form and head-to-head record between the two sides, Leipzig are the clear favorites.

Werder Bremen form guide: W-L-L-L-L

RB Leipzig form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Team News

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen are hopeful that the duo of Omer Toprak and Leonardo Bittencourt will be back for the clash on Friday. Marco Friedl is not expected to feature after picking up a knock against Union Berlin.

Milos Veljkovic has returned to training, but his involvement remains in doubt.

Injured: Luca Plogmann, Nick Woltemade, Marco Friedl

Doubtful: Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Leonardo Bittencourt

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Apart from Dominik Szoboszlai, Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will have a full squad to choose from on Friday.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen probable XI (4-4-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Nicklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Ludwig Augustinsson; Philipp Bargfrede, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Romano Schmid; Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug

RB Leipzig probable XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Alexander Sorloth

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

It’s going to be a tough game for Werder Bremen, who have been in poor form. They will be more worried about relegation from the Bundesliga than winning the DFB Pokal.

Manager Florian Kohfeldt should be able to field a strong team regardless, but RB Leipzig could have too much quality for them.

We expected Julian Nagelsmann’s side to make the final and do so comfortably.

Score prediction: Werder Bremen 0-2 RB Leipzig