Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Werder Bremen will host St. Pauli at the Weserstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a sluggish start to their season and have work to do if they are to secure a third consecutive top-half league finish as they sit 15th in the league table with just four points from five games.
They suffered a 4-0 thrashing against champions Bayern Munich in their last match, conceding twice in either half and failing to create any noteworthy chances of their own to get on the scoresheet.
St. Pauli, meanwhile, enjoyed a promising start to their season but have hit a rough patch in recent outings. They were beaten 2-1 by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, with Hauke Wahl's first-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents.
The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with seven points from five matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up a win this weekend, which could see them re-enter the European spots.
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 38 meetings between Bremen and St. Pauli. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won just six times.
- There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.
- St. Pauli’s last competitive win in this fixture came back in the 2005-06 campaign when they beat Bremen 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal.
- The hosts have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this term, with a goal concession tally of 14.
- St Pauli have scored eight goals in the Bundesliga this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Prediction
Die Werderaner have lost their last two games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0 and will be desperate to put out a response this weekend. They have, however, won just two home games since the start of February and will have their work cut out on Saturday.
Kiezkicker are also on a run of consecutive defeats after going unbeaten in their previous four competitive outings. They are underdogs heading into Saturday's game and could lose this one.
Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-0 St. Pauli
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Werder Bremen to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No