Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Werder Bremen are set to host Stuttgart at the Weserstadion on Sunday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Werder Bremen come into this game on the back of a 5-3 loss to Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

In a pulsating encounter, a brace from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst and goals from Germany international Ridle Baku, centre-back John Brooks and young Polish attacker Bartosz Bialek sealed the win for Oliver Glasner's side.

Goals from former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt, midfielder Kevin Mohwald and an own goal from John Brooks proved to be scant consolation for Werder Bremen, who had Mohwald sent off in the second half.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich at the Mercedes-Benz Arena last Saturday. France international Kingsley Coman, star striker Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian winger Douglas Costa scored the goals to secure the win for Bayern Munich.

Young winger Tanguy Coulibaly scored the only goal for Stuttgart.

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Werder Bremen have won eight games, lost nine and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Swiss winger Steven Zuber put Stuttgart ahead early in the first half, but Netherlands international Davy Klaassen, now at Ajax, scored the equalizer for Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-D-L

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-D-L

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Team News

Werder Bremen will be missing a few players. Star attacker Milot Rashica, USA international Josh Sargent, Serbian centre-back Milos Veljkovic and German striker Niclas Fullkrug are all out due to injuries. Midfielder Kevin Mohwald is suspended.

Injured: Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent, Niclas Fullkrug, Milos Veljkovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kevin Mohwald

Meanwhile, Stuttgart also have some injury issues. Midfielder Daniel Didavi, Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez, young winger Momo Cisse, attacker Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, midfielder Erik Thommy and centre-back Maxime Awoudja are all out. There are doubts over the availability of winger Tanguy Coulibaly.

Injured: Momo Cisse, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Maxime Awoudja, Erik Thommy, Daniel Didavi, Nicolas Gonzalez

Doubtful: Tanguy Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jiri Pavlenka, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Maximilian Eggestein, Christian Gross, Ludwig Augustinsson, Leonardo Bittencourt, Tahith Chong, Yuya Osako

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Silas Wamangituka, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa, Philipp Forster, Gonzalo Castro, Sasa Kalajdzic

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Prediction

Werder Bremen narrowly escaped relegation last season, and Florian Kohfeldt's side sit 11th in the league table. However, they are struggling, having drawn four of their last five games and losing another.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, gained promotion to the Bundesliga and have impressed. They might be having some injury issues, but players like Silas Wamangituka, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly and Nicolas Gonzalez have performed well and have been linked with moves away.

Both teams are in poor form, and sit on the same points in the league table. A win here could prove to be crucial, and Werder Bremen might just edge past Stuttgart.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-0 Stuttgart

