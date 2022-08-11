Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Werder Bremen will host Stuttgart at the Weserstadion on Saturday afternoon in the second gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

Die Werderaner played out a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in their Bundesliga opener on their return to the top flight. A quickfire double from Niclas Fullkrug and Leonardo Bittencourt saw Bremen overturn an early deficit before their opponents leveled proceedings six minutes from time. Bremen sit mid-table in ninth place with one point and will look to pick up their first league win of the season this weekend.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, also had to settle for a point in their league opener, playing out a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig. Naouirou Ahamada, 20, scored a first-half equaliser for the Reds, which was also his first professional goal.

The visitors will now look to grab maximum points against the newly promoted outfit this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

There have been 41 meetings between Bremen and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 14 of those games, while Stuttgart have won 15. There have been 12 draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash last year, which the Reds won 1-0.

Werder Bremen Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L.

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Team News

Werder Bremen

The hosts will be without the services of Eren Dinkci, Jean Manuel Mbom and Dikeni Salifou this weekend, as the trio are injured.

Injured: Eren Dinkci, Jean Manuel Mbom, Dikeni Salifou.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Stuttgart

Tanguy Coulibaly is injured and will not play this weekend, while Nikolas Nartey, Thomas Kastanaras and Borna Sosa are doubtful, with the former two recovering from ankle injuries.

Injured: Tanguy Coulibaly.

Doubtful: Nikolas Nartey, Borna Sosa, Thomas Kastanaras.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Amos Pieper, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl; Mitchell Weiser, Jens Stage, Christian Gross, Leonardo Bittencourt, Anthony Jung; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch.

Stuttgart (3-5-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Josha Vagnoman, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Chris Fuhrich, Silas Katompa Mvumpa; Sasa Kalajdzic, Tiago Tomas.

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Prediction

Bremen are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just two of their last five games across competitions.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last eight games across competitions. They have enjoyed a lot of joy in this fixture of late, with their last defeat coming back in 2017. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Stuttgart.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav