Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Werder Bremen play Wolfsburg at the Weserstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are 12th in the standings, with 30 points from 23 games.

Werder suffered a 5-0 hiding against Freiburg in their last league outing, marking their heaviest away defeat since April. They then crashed out of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to third-tier side Arminia Bielefeld.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bochum in their last league outing. Mattias Svanberg headed home a late goal to rescue a point for Die Wolfe before they lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal in midweek.

The visitors are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 34 points from 23 matches and are four points behind sixth-placed Leipzig.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Bremen and Wolfsburg, who trail 27-21.

Die Werderaner are without a clean sheet in last 10 games in the fixture since 2019.

Wolfsburg have the third-best away record in the top flight, with 20 points from 11 matches.

Bremen have conceded 47 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Holstein Kiel (59) have shipped more.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Bremen have lost their last four games and have won one of their last nine in competitive action. They have won one of their last four home matches.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak. They have been solid on the road this season and should avoid defeat.

Prediction: Werder 2-2 Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

