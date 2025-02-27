Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Feb 27, 2025 17:56 GMT
RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg DFB Cup: Quarter Final - Source: Getty
VfL Wolfsburg face Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Werder Bremen play Wolfsburg at the Weserstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are 12th in the standings, with 30 points from 23 games.

Ad

Werder suffered a 5-0 hiding against Freiburg in their last league outing, marking their heaviest away defeat since April. They then crashed out of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to third-tier side Arminia Bielefeld.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bochum in their last league outing. Mattias Svanberg headed home a late goal to rescue a point for Die Wolfe before they lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal in midweek.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The visitors are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 34 points from 23 matches and are four points behind sixth-placed Leipzig.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 60 meetings between Bremen and Wolfsburg, who trail 27-21.
  • Die Werderaner are without a clean sheet in last 10 games in the fixture since 2019.
  • Wolfsburg have the third-best away record in the top flight, with 20 points from 11 matches.
  • Bremen have conceded 47 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Holstein Kiel (59) have shipped more.
Ad

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Bremen have lost their last four games and have won one of their last nine in competitive action. They have won one of their last four home matches.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak. They have been solid on the road this season and should avoid defeat.

Prediction: Werder 2-2 Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी