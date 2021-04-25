Werner explains why he pointed at his Chelsea teammates and celebrated after ending goal-drought

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has revealed that he pointed to the Blues bench after scoring against West Ham in the Premier League because of the pre-game talk with a couple of his teammates.

Werner scored just before half-time to give his side the lead, and the Blues held on in the second half to pick up an important win in the race for the top four.

It was only Werner’s sixth of the Premier League season, but it was crucial as it ensured Chelsea beat their closest rivals to open up a three-point lead over the Hammers.

Liverpool too dropped points in their game against Newcastle United, so overall it was a good weekend for Chelsea, who will now turn their attention to the Champions League.

Werner says his Chelsea teammates knew he would score against West Ham United

Timo Werner said after the match that he pointed at Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham because the duo had had the feeling the German would score in the game.

"Callum [Hudson-Odoi] and Tammy [Abraham] said I would score today and when I score I should point to them, so when I scored I pointed to them,” Werner explained.

The goal ended Werner’s 11-game drought in front of goal, and it will give him some confidence ahead of what is a crucial period for Chelsea.

The Blues are still fighting for silverware this season as they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and have an FA Cup final against Leicester City next month.

Thomas Tuchel’s side also cannot afford to take their foot off the gas in the Premier League as they have to secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea arguably have the toughest fixtures of the three teams vying for a final place in the top four as they face Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester City in three out of the five remaining games.

The clash against Fulham in their next league game is also expected to be a tough outing considering the Cottagers are fighting for survival, so it could be a tight London derby.