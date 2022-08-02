Wesley Fofana drops subtle transfer hint amid rumors of big-money Chelsea move

Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana has removed the club's name from his Twitter bio section, amid reports linking him with a move to Chelsea.

Fofana, who has five years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium, has reportedly recently emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

The Blues are currently in the market for a centre-back after the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Antonio Christensen earlier in the summer.

So far, the west London outfit have announced the signings of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

According to The Athletic, new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is working on a double swoop for Fofana and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The report added that goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is expected to be confirmed as the club's third summer signing later this week. However, he'll stay at Chicago Fire until January on loan.

In the wake of the speculations, Fofana has removed "Player at Leicester City" from the bio section of his Twitter account.

Fofana joined the Foxes from Saint-Etienne for a fee of £36.5 million. He has made 50 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old, who is a France U21 international, has helped his club register 17 clean sheets in the process.

He missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to a fibula fracture and registered only 1068 minutes of action last time around. According to Football London, he is valued at £70 million by the Foxes.

Steve Nicol fires transfer warning to Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Wesley Fofana will find it difficult to acclimatize himself to the big stage at Chelsea if a potential deal goes through.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol gave his opinion on Fofana. He said:

"If Fofana goes to Chelsea he's off his head. The kid's not ready, he burst onto the scene – you could say – but he's not anywhere close to being the finished article. His biggest problem is his starting position."

He continued:

"Playing for Leicester week-in, week-out even if you're making mistakes, you'll learn quicker and you'll then be the finished article. You're not going to be doing that at Chelsea if you're not playing regularly, he needs to play regularly."

Fofana helped the Foxes lift the 2020-21 FA Cup trophy, beating the Blues in the final.

