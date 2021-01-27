West Brom 0-5 Manchester City: 5 talking points as City go top of the Premier League with empatic win

Manchester City have climbed to the top of the Premier League table after a 5-0 thumping of West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side registered a statement win at the Hawthorns, as they put five goals past Sam Allardyce's men.

The game was off to a flyer in the sixth minute when Joao Cancelo set up Ilkay Gundogan, who opened the scoring with a brilliant finish from close range.

Manchester City’s second goal was more of a controversial one. Full-back Cancelo went from creator to finisher, as he curled in a beautifully struck shot from the edge of the area.

The goal was initially waved for offside but after consultation with the VAR, it was overturned.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had allowed play to go on despite the offside flag.

Gundogan then doubled his scoring at the half-hour mark to grab his seventh Premier League goal this season - his best goalscoring campaign in Europe's top leagues so far.

Riyad Mahrez finished off an emphatic first-half performance. He found the back of the net with a superb solo run, sending his well-struck effort past Sam Johnstone and into the top corner.

While the second half was not a goal-fest, Manchester City continued to dominate proceedings. They threatened to score on multiple occasions and nullified West Brom's attacks too.

Finally, Raheem Sterling completed the rout in the 57th minute, bringing Manchester City’s total to five on the night.

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 11 outings across all competitions. Their last defeat was a a 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham in November.

😲 Sam Allardyce's first four home games at West Brom



❌ 0-3 Aston Villa

❌ 0-5 Leeds

❌ 0-4 Arsenal

❌ 0-5 Man City



In his seven games at the helm they've lost five, scored five and conceded 22.

On the other hand, West Bromwich Albion are now 19th on the table, six points adrift of safety, and heading into a relegation six-pointer against Fulham on Saturday.

Below are five talking points from Manchester City’s emphatic 5-0 victory over the Baggies.

#5 Manchester City win big without Kevin De Bruyne

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester completely dominated West Bromwich Albion.

The Belgian international picked up a hamstring injury against Aston Villa. According to reports, he is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks, ruling him out of games against Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, this did not put Pep Guardiola’s men off. They completely dominated the midfield, and did not look like they were missing their main man.

While Kevin De Bruyne recovers from his injury lay-off, Ilkay Gundogan will mostly slot in at the center of the park for the Citizens.

#4 Cancelo proving to be one of the best full-backs in the Premier League

Cancelo for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League

After struggling to fit in during his first season at the Ethihad, Joao Cancelo looks like a man reborn. He has consistently delivered superb performances for the Manchester-based club this season.

Against the Baggies, Cancelo made 140 touches over 90 minutes and finished with the most chances created, the most passes completed and the most dribbles completed of all 22 players.

He also made the assist for the opener with a fine pass to Gundogan, before getting on the scoresheet himself.

#3 Another show of class from Ilkay Gundogan

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan continued with his scintillating performances for Pep Guardiola this season, grabbing a brace on Tuesday night.

In arguably his best outing this season, Gundogan opened the scoring from close range in the sixth minute, before doubling his tally with a calm finish on the half-hour mark.

Ilkay Gündogan has scored more Premier League goals than any other Man City player this season.



He now has six goals in his last eight Premier League games.

He has now scored seven goals in his last eight Premier League games and is currently Manchester City’s highest goalscorer in the competition.

#2 John Stones-Ruben Dias defensive pairing remains unbeatable

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City look unbreakable in defense thanks to the center-back pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

While Stones surprisingly revived his dying career at the Ethihad, Ruben Dias was brought in from Portugal to fix their defensive frailties.

These two have now formed one of the best defensive pairings in the Premier League.

Since the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in December, Manchester City have kept nine clean sheets in 11 Premier League games, the highest of any team in that period.

Man City have conceded ONE goal across all competitions when Rúben Dias and John Stones start this season.



WWWDWWWWWWWW



12 games. 11 wins. 11 clean sheets.

Against West Brom, the pair stood tall against several aerial bombardments in the City box, while limiting Sam Allardyce's men to just one shot-on-target the entire game.

#1 Manchester City go top of the Premier League

Man City go top of the #PL with an emphatic win at The Hawthorns#WBAMCI pic.twitter.com/TWGVA3F1Op — Premier League (@premierleague) January 26, 2021

Manchester City went top of the Premier League, leapfrogging arch-rivals Manchester United with the win over West Brom.

They have been in incredible form across all competitions, and are unbeaten in 11 games since November last year.

Manchester City have now ignited their title challenge and Pep Guardiola finally looks set to battle for a third Premier League title in five years.