West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion host Bristol City at The Hawthornes in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

West Brom have had a strong start to the season and are currently 3rd in the league. However, Valerian Ismael's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Swansea last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Bristol City, on the other hand, are 16th in the league after a slow start to the season. Nigel Pearson's side will know that a win could see them finish the weekend in the top ten. However, it will be a huge ask for Bristol to take anything away from the game against West Brom on Saturday.

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Saturday's fixture an interesting contest.

West Brom vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

West Brom have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Bristol City winning only one.

West Brom demolished Bristol City 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in February 2020. Callum Robinson opened the scoring, which was followed by a brace by Hal Robson-Kanu to secure all three points for the Baggies on the night.

West Brom Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Bristol City Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

West Brom vs Bristol City Team News

Livermore will be a huge miss for West Brom

West Brom

West Brom will have a host of players missing for Saturday's game. Jake Livermore will be suspended, while Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana, Dara O'Shea and Rayhaan Tulloch are all out injured.

Injured: Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana, Dara O'Shea, Rayhaan Tulloch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jake Livermore

Bristol City

Bristol City have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out. Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy and Antoine Semenyo are all still unavailable due to injury. Joe Williams missed the last match against Nottingham Forest and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Antoine Semenyo

Doubtful: Joe Williams

Suspended: None

West Brom vs Bristol City Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Matthew Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Conor Townsend, Jayson Molumby, Adam Reach, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Matthew Phillips, Callum Robinson

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Alex Scott; Chris Martin

West Brom vs Bristol City Prediction

It's hard to see Bristol City picking up any points from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict West Brom will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Bristol City

