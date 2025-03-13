West Brom vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

West Brom and Hull City battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 38 clash on Saturday at The Hawthorns.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Burnley in midweek. They went ahead through John Swift's 20th-minute strike, but Zian Flemming equalised midway through the first half.

Hull, meanwhile, came from behind to claim maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Oxford United. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Michal Helik breaking the deadlock for Hull in the the 66th minute. Joe Gelhardt equalised in the 73rd minute before Jamie Cummings' own goal three minutes later settled the contest.

Ad

Trending

The win saw the Tigers climb to 18th in the points table, having garnered 40 points from 37 games, while West Brom have 56 points after 37 games.

West Brom vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides. West Brom lead 29-20.

Their most recent clash in November saw West Brom claim a 2-1 away win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Seven of Hull's last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

West Brom's last six league games have produced under 2.5 goals.

West Brom have lost one of their last 14 home games and have won four of their last five, losing one.

Ad

West Brom vs Hull City Prediction

West Brom picked up a valuable point at promotion-chasing Burnley, which could prove invaluable in their playoff aspirations, making it five games without defeat for Tony Mowbray's side.

Hull, for their part, are winless in nine visits to West Brom, losing the last eight. Ruben Selles' side aren't quite safe from relegation, with five points separating them from the bottom-three.

Ad

Both sides are cagey in their styles, so expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Hull

West Brom vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback