West Brom vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

West Brom will take on Hull City in an important EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom are struggling in the relegation zone with no wins to their name in their opening four matches. Three draws and a defeat are all they could muster in the first few weeks of EFL action. They come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Cardiff in their midweek outing.

The visitors sit second in the table, a point behind leaders Blackburn Rovers, and will come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

West Brom vs Hull City Head-to-Head

West Brom enjoy a solid advantage in this fixture, having won 11 games compared to Hull's four. Four other outings have ended all square.

The last time they played each other was in March this year, with West Brom winning 2-0.

West Brom form guide: D-L-D-D

Hull City form guide: D-W-D-W

West Brom vs Hull City Team News

West Brom

Daryl Dike is still unavailable due to injury. Apart from that, they do not have any suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their away trip to West Brom.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

West Brom vs Hull City Predicted XI

West Brom Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Conor Townsend, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong; Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby; Grady Diangana, John Swift, Jed Wallace; Karlan Grant

Hull City ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK), Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming, Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis

West Brom vs Hull City Prediction

Hull City are off to an unbeaten start so far and will look to maintain the same momentum against struggling West Brom.

West Brom will have to be at their very best, both mentally and skillfully, to challenge their opponents even remotely in their weekend clash. A victory this weekend will do them a world of good in terms of their confidence and performance in future outings.

As things stand, Hull City appear to be formidable and we expect them to seal a win when they visit the Hawthorns this Saturday.

Prediction: Hull City 3-1 West Brom

