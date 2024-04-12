West Brom vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

West Brom and Sunderland will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 43 fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over already-relegated Rotherham at the same venue in midweek. Brandon Thomas-Asante and John Swift scored first half goals to inspire the Baggies to victory.

Sunderland, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Leeds United.

The draw left the Black Cats in 13th spot, having garnered 53 points from 42 games. West Brom are fifth with 72 points to show for their efforts in 42 games.

West Brom vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 160th meeting between the two sides. Sunderland have 59 wins to their name, West Brom were victorious on 56 occasions while 44 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Sunderland claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Sunderland's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sunderland have won just one of their last 11 league games (seven losses).

Seven of West Brom's last nine games have seen both teams score.

Sunderland have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games.

West Brom vs Sunderland Prediction

West Brom fans are currently hoping for a return to the Premier League after three years away from the English top-flight. The West Midlands outfit hold a nine-point cushion in the Championship playoffs and a victory here could be enough to guarantee them a top six spot.

Sunderland have plumetted since the turn of the year, dropping into mid-table mediocrity having been in the playoff conversation a few months ago. The Black Cats' poor form saw them part ways with former manager Michael Beale and caretaker manager Mike Dodds has made them more resolute at the back.

Recent history suggests Sunderland might struggle in this fixture, having won just three of the last 18 head-to-head games in the last 15 years (10 losses). We are backing West Brom to claim a narrow win with a clean sheet.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Sunderland

West Brom vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals