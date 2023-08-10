West Brom vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

West Brom host Swansea City at the Hawthorns on Saturday (August 12) on matchday two of the EFL Championship as both teams look to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Baggies began their top-flight campaign with a 2-1 defeat of Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard struck inside the opening 22 minutes. Matthew Phillips reduced the deficit five into the second half as West Brom threatened a comeback but couldn't find another goal.

On Wednesday, Carlos Corberán's side went down 2-1 to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup, ending their run in the first round.

Swansea, meanwhile, managed a point on the opening day, holding Birmingham City to a 1-1 draw at home. Jerry Yates scored in the 76th minute to cancel out Siriki Dembele's first-half opener for the Blues.

However, the Swans recovered to beat Northampton Town 3-0 in the cup, a few days later. Goals from Joel Piroe and Josh Ginnelly helped book their passage to the second round.

West Brom vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Points

This will be the 50th clash between the two teams. West Brom trail Swansea 22-17.

West Brom have lost their last four league games against Swansea, losing both games last season 3-2 despite taking the lead on both occasions.

Swansea are looking to win three consecutive away league games against West Brom for the first time, having won at the Hawthorns in 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.

West Brom have lost four of their last five league games.

West Brom are looking to avoid losing their first two league games for the first time since the 2001-02 season (excluding Premier League).

Swansea are unbeaten in ten league games, picking up a point in six games before this run.

West Brom vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea may seem like favourites following their dominant cup win in the midweek and West Brom's back-to-back defeats. However, the Hawthorns could make a comeback and hold the Swans to a draw.

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Swansea

West Brom vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5