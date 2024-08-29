West Brom vs Swansea Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August, 2024

West Bromwich Albion lock horns with Swansea in the fourth round of games in the Championship on Saturday (August 31). While the hosts are unbeaten in three games, Swansea have lost once.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom are coming off a 2-1 win at Stoke City last weekend. Karlan Grant's 18th-minute opened for the Baggies was cancelled out by Lewis Comas before the half-four mark. However, the visitors had the last laugh, with Josh Maja's 31st-minute strike proving to be the winner.

Having won two of their opening three games, West Brom - who lost 2-1 to Fleetwood in their EFL Cup opener - are fourth in the standings with seven points, two behind leaders Sunderland.

Trending

Meanwhile, Luke Williams' Swansea are coming off a 1-0 EFL Cup second-round home loss to Wycombe in midweek. Richard Kone scored the only goal of the game five minutes before the break.

Earlier, the Swans had drawn 1-1 at home to Cardiff City in their previous Championship outing. Liam Cullen's first-half opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Cardiff's Callum Robinson in the 79th minute. The stalemate left the Swans in eighth place in the points table with four points, five points off the early pacesetters.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, match prediction, and betting tips of the West Brom-Swansea Championship game at the Hawthorns:

West Brom vs Swansea head-to-head and key stats

In 51 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead West Brom 23-18, including their last meeting, 1-0 at home in the Championship last season, in January this year.

West Brom have won only one of their last seven meetings with the Swans, losing five.

The Baggies have two wins in their last five competitive outings at home since last season, losing once.

Swansea have won once in their last five road outings across competitions, losing twice.

Form guide across competitions (most recent result first): West Brom: W-D-L-W-L; Swansea: D-W-W-L-L

West Brom vs Swansea prediction

Swansea have had a slow start to the season.

West Brom have clearly had the better start to their Championship campaign than Swansea as they seek a return to the Premier League. The Baggies, though, have struggled against Swansea recently.

However, the Swans' slow start to the season gives Corberan's side hope of salvaging something from the game and continue their unbeaten start to their league season.

With both sides fresh off EFL Cup exits, expect a high-scoring stalemate at the Hawthorns.

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Swansea

West Brom vs Swansea betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Swansea to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had just one clean sheet in seven games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last six meetings have had at least three goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback