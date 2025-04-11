West Brom vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

West Bromwich Albion lock horns with Watford on matchday 42 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Tony Mowbray's West Brom are fresh off a 2-1 defeat at Bristol City in midweek. Following a goalless first period at Ashton Gate, Bristol broke the deadlock through Nahki Wells just before the hour mark. Alex Mowatt, though, swiftly equalised for the Baggies.

However, following Jayson Molumby's 89th-minute dismissal, Bristol capitalised on their numerical advantage to take all three points, courtesy Haydon Roberts' dramatic 96th-minute winner. Following a third straight defeat, Mowbray's side are eighth in the standings, with 57 points from 41 games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley's Watford are coming off a 1-0 home win over Hull City in midweek. Moussa Sissoko scored the game's only goal in the 55th minute to give the Hornets all three points despite Hull dominating possession.

The win snapped a three-game winless streak for Cleverey's side, keeping them 10th in the points table, with 56 points from 41 games, winning 16.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the West Brom-Watford Championship game at The Hawthorns:

West Brom vs Watford head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 46 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead Watford 18-15 but lost 2-1 in their last clash - in the Championship at Watford in December.

West Brom are winless in eight games in the fixture - losing four - across competitions.

The Baggies have two wins and as many losses in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

Watford have one win in their last six outings - all in the Championship, losing three, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: L-L-L-D-D; Watford: W-L-D-L-W

West Brom vs Watford prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns. However, West Brom are slipping out of the promotion play-off picture following a damaging run of three straight losses at the most inopportune moment in the season.

In terms of head-to-head, the Baggies hold a slender advantage, but Watford have had the hosts' number in recent meetings. The visitors, though, have won just once in 12 league visits to The Hawthorns, losing five.

West Brom will look to avoid losing four straight league games outside the Premier League for the first time since 1999. However, considering that the two teams have drawn two of their last three league meetings, expect the trend to continue.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Watford

West Brom vs Watford betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

