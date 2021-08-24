West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Fresh off the back of a humbling defeat against Chelsea, Arsenal take a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in round two of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Arsenal are without a point in their opening two Premier League games of the season and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win.

West Bromwich Albion continued their fine run of results on Saturday when they claimed a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Baggies raced to a two-goal first-half lead through Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips before Ben Brereton pulled one back for the hosts in the 51st minute.

Valérien Ismaël's men are now on a three-game winning streak, having scored nine goals and conceded three.

They are also unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s string of poor performances continued on Sunday when they lost 2-0 against a rampant Chelsea side.

In a one-sided affair at the Emirates Stadium, new signing Romelu Lukaku and full-back Reece James scored in the first half as the Blues cruised to a comfortable win.

This followed an opening-day defeat at the hands of newly promoted Brentford two Fridays ago.

Arsenal will now look to make up for their league woes and book their place in the third round of the cup tournament.

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Arsenal head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 75 wins from their previous 133 meetings. West Bromwich Albion have picked up 38 wins, while 31 games have ended in draws.

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Arsenal Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Team News

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies will be without the services of Robert Snodgrass, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass

Suspended: None

Arsenal

The Gunners remain without the services of Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Magalhães, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Alexandre Lacazette and Willian have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. Aaron Ramsdale could be handed his debut following his switch from Sheffield United.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhães

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Alexandre Lacazette, Willian

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Ben White; Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga; Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have endured a horrid start to their league campaign and will be looking to grab a morale-boosting win. West Bromwich Albion will aim to inflict more pain on the Gunners, but we predict the visitors will come away with a win.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Arsenal

