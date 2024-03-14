West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th, 2024

West Bromwich Albion take on Bristol City in the 38th round of games in the Championship on Saturday (March 16).

Carlos Corberan's West Brom are coming off a 4-1 win at Huddersfield last weekend. After Delano Burgzorg had opened the scoring for the hosts at the half-hour mark, the Baggies turned the game around in the second half.

Michael Johnston netted a brace, while Kyle Bartley and Okau Yokuslu also got on the scoresheet as West Brom remained fifth in the standings and firmly in promotion reckoning.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a 1-0 home win over Swansea at the weekend. Robert Dickie netted the winner 17 minutes from time as the Robins remain 13th in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the West Brom-Bristol Championship game:

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City head-to-head and key numbers

In 58 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead Bristol 24-17.

West Brom have one win in their last five meetings with Bristol, including a goalless draw in their league meeting earlier this season.

The Baggies have three wins in their last five home games, losing twice.

Bristol have won once in their last six road games, losing four times, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): West Brom: W-D-W-D-W; Bristol: W-L-L-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City prediction

The two sides are having contrasting seasons. While West Brom are in the promotion playoff places, Bristol look likely to finish in mid-table.

The Hammers have alternated between wins and draws in their last five outings, while Bristol recently snapped a four-game losing streak. West Brom enjoy a head-to-head advantage but have lost two of their last five games to Bristol.

However, considering the Hammers' superior recent form, expect them to buck the trend and coast to a narrow home win to keep alive their Premier League promotion hopes.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Bristol

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: West Brom to win

Tip-2: Bristol to score: Yes (The Robins have scored four times in their last five meetings with West Brom.)

Tip-3: Over 2 goals: Yes (Seven of their last 10 meetings have produced at least three goals.)