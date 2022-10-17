West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2022

West Bromwich Albion will host Bristol City at the Hawthorns on Tuesday (October 18) night in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their season, prompting the dismissal of veteran manager Steve Bruce less than a year after his appointment. They, however, went on to win their first game since Bruce's exit, beating Reading 2-0 away, via goals from Matt Phillips and Taylor Gardner-Hickman in either half.

West Brom are 20th in the standings with 14 points from as many games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this week.

Bristol, meanwhile, have struggled for results recently after a solid start to their campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Millwall in their last game and were rather toothless in attack. Bristol managed just one shot on target all game, getting on the scoresheet via an own goal midway through the second half.

The visitors are 17th in the league table with 18 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 55th meeting between West Brom and Bristol. The hosts have won 23 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 15.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The Robins are without a clean sheet in their last ten games in this fixture.

The Baggies have played out four draws at home this season, the joint-highest in the division.

Only one of Bristol's five league wins this season has come on the road.

The visitors have scored 23 league goals this season. Only Sheffield United and league leaders Burnley (24 apiece) have scored more.

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Prediction

West Brom's latest result snapped their nine-game winless streak across competitions, and they will now look to build on that. They have, however, won just one of their seven home league games this season and could struggle here.

Bristol, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. They have lost their last three away outings but could pick up a point against the struggling Baggies.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Bristol City

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but two of the visitors' last eight games.)

Tip 3 - West Brom to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in six of their last eight games in this fixture.)

