West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

The EFL Championship is back in action with another round of matches this week as Burnley lock horns with West Bromwich Albion on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Burnley are currently in third place in the EFL Championship standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Clarets eased past Millwall by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Head-to-Head

West Bromwich Albion have a slight edge over Burnley and have won 56 out of the 133 matches played between the two teams. Burnley have managed 46 victories against West Bromwich Albion and can trouble their opponents on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-D-L

Burnley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-D-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Team News

West Bromwich Albion need to win this game

West Bromwich Albion

Semi Ajayi and Callum Robinson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. West Bromwich Albion are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Semi Ajayi, Callum Robinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley have a good squad

Burnley

Arijanet Muric sustained a shoulder injury against Millwall last week and will not be able to feature in this game. Ian Maatsen has served his three-game suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Arijanet Muric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Okay Yokuslu, Jake Livermore; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will be intent on securing promotion to the top flight next year. The likes of Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Tella can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

West Bromwich Albion have been plagued by inconsistency in the EFL Championship and have a few issues to address at the moment. Burnley are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Burnley

