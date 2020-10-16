West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Bromwich Albion and Burnley have both had nightmarish starts to the new Premier League season and both teams will be desperate to bag all three points when they clash on Monday. Burnley have been uncharacteristically poor defensively this season and have conceded eight goals from three games.

West Brom, on the other hand, haven't covered themselves in glory either and their only point from four games so far came from the draw against Chelsea where the Baggies relinquished a three-goal lead to concede three in the second half.

Slaven Bilic's side has conceded a minimum of two goals in all of their matches except for the one against Brighton and are defensively frail as well. As such, the focus of both sides could be on steadying their backline.

This is a good opportunity for either side to grind out a positive result because whoever comes out worse is going to have quite an uphill climb after Monday.

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Head-to-Head

West Bromwich Albion and Burnley have clashed 12 times in the past. West Brom have registered five wins against their Monday opponents while Burnley have come away with a win on four occasions.

Three games have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was back in 2018 and Burnley won 2-1 away from home.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Burnley form guide: L-W-L-L-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Team News

Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu continue to be sidelined for West Brom. Callum Robinson is likely to miss out as well due to coronavirus guidelines. The likes of Ivanovic, Grosicki and Krovinovic has returned to the fray and are available for selection.

Injuries: Kenneth Zohore, Hal Robson-Kanu Callum Robinson

Doubtful: Callum Robinson

Suspensions: None

Burnley have quite a long list of casualties. Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton are all sidelined through injury. Kevin Long, Johan Gundmundsson and Jay Rodriguez are all doubts.

Injuries: Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton

Doubtful: Kevin Long, Johan Gundmundsson and Jay Rodriguez

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Predicted Lineups

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend, Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Jake Livermore, Edwards, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley Prediction

Callum Robinson and Robson-Kanu's absence will hamper West Brom's chances of winning greatly. However, the likes of Pereira and Diangana can cause a lot of problems to the Burnley defence. There will also be a greater focus on the defensive side of the game.

Match prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Burnley