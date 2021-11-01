West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

West Bromwich Albion are set to play Hull City at the Hawthorns on Wednesday in the EFL Championship.

West Bromwich Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Marco Silva's Fulham in the league. A hat-trick from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured victory for Fulham, who had centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo sent off in the second-half. West Bromwich Albion had right-back Darnell Furlong sent off.

Hull City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Mark Robins' Coventry City in the league. An early first-half goal from striker Matt Godden sealed the deal for Coventry City.

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Bromwich Albion hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the EFL Championship, with West Bromwich Albion beating Hull City 4-2. Goals from striker Charlie Austin, Egyptian centre-back Ahmed Hegazi, Polish winger Kamil Grosicki and midfielder Grady Diangana secured the win for West Bromwich Albion, who had Hegazi sent off late in the second-half.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart and young forward Mallik Wilks scored the consolation goals for Hull City.

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-W-L

Hull City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-W

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion will be without Republic of Ireland international Dara O'Shea, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Alex Mowatt. Right-back Darnell Furlong is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dara O'Shea

Doubtful: Alex Mowatt

Suspended: Darnell Furlong

Hull City

Meanwhile, Hull City boss Grant McCann will be unable to call upon the services of former Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and England international Tom Huddlestone and defender Alfie Jones.

Injured: Alfie Jones, Tom Huddlestone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Adam Reach, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend, Matt Phillips, Callum Robinson, Jordan Hugill

Hull City Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Matt Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Di'Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder, Richie Smallwood, Ryan Longman, George Moncur, Greg Docherty, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are expected by many to be among the promoted teams next season. The Baggies are currently 3rd in EFL Championship, nine points behind league leaders Bournemouth.

Hull City, on the other hand, are in a poor run of form. They have lost their last four league games, and are 22nd in the league, only four points ahead of the much-maligned Derby County, who are 24th.

West Bromwich Albion should win.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Abhinav Anand