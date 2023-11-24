West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Ipswich Town to The Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat in five league games last time around, suffering a 2-1 away loss at Southampton earlier this month. Kyle Bartley equalized for them in the 65th minute but Adam Armstrong restored Southampton's lead in the 79th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 12 league games and returned to winning ways after back-to-back draws in their previous outing. They conceded in the seventh minute of the match and produced a remarkable comeback thanks to goals from Jack Taylor, Conor Chaplin, and George Hirst.

Jamal Lowe scored in injury time of the second-half but it was too little too late for Swansea, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Ipswich's unbeaten run has seen them reach level on points with league leaders Leicester City, with 39 points from 16 games.

West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 73 times in all competitions thus far, with their last meeting coming in the Championship in 2019. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 34 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their eastern rivals 22 times and 17 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last six meetings, with two wins apiece and two games ending in draws. Five games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten at home in the 21st century against the visitors, recording four wins in six meetings.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their travels this season, drawing three of their last four away games.

They have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings against the home team.

West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Baggies have lost just two of their last 22 home games in the Championship, recording 15 wins. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games in the Championship, failing to score in two games in that period as well.

Carlos Corberán has a few absentees for his team's first game back from the international break, as Daryl Dike and Adam Reach are sidelined through injuries. John Swift and Josh Maja have recovered well from their respective ailments and should start barring any late troubles.

The Tractor Boys have played four games in November across all competitions, recording just one win. They have won six of their last nine away games this season and are strong favorites.

Kieran McKenna does not have any major absentees for the trip to the West Midlands as on-loan defender Brandon Williams has recovered well from an illness. Lee Evans is a long-term absentee and is still months away from fitness.

Considering the current form of the visitors and their unbeaten run in away games, we back them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Ipswich Town.

West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes