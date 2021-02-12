West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Eleven points adrift of safety, West Bromwich Albion host Manchester United at The Hawthorns looking for a miracle to keep them in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce's side have not been able to build on that excellent draw at Anfield on Boxing Day. They have only managed one win since, and have shipped too many goals to have any chance in most games they have played.

Last week, they were outclassed 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in North London. With Harry Kane back in their starting lineup for that one, Spurs looked in full control of the contest.

The England captain and Son Heung-min each scored a goal to condemn West Brom to their 15th loss of the season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been a bit shaky since losing to Sheffield United a few weeks ago.

The Red Devils remain second in the league table, but are five points behind city rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

United delivered a comeback from that disappointing 3-3 draw against Everton last weekend with a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round.

However, Solskjaer will be keen for his side to build consistency and deliver better defensive performances than they did in that game against Everton.

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Manchester United have won 57 of 133 previous clashes against West Brom, losing 44 of those games. There have been 32 draws in this fixture.

☑️ Sir Alex Ferguson's final match

☑️ @RomeluLukaku9 hat-trick

☑️ Ten goals

☑️ An unbelievable comeback



One of the most 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 games the @premierleague has ever seen 🍿🙌#WBAMUN | #WBA pic.twitter.com/gc3R3B4wHo — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 11, 2021

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford, which took place in November, ended 1-0 to the Red Devils. The game was settled by a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-D-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Team News

West Bromwich Albion

Young winger Grady Diangana is the only fitness doubt for West Brom at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Grady Diangana

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Phil Jones and Paul Pogba have been ruled out for Manchester United, with all three players currently nursing injuries. Eric Bailly has returned to training, but he may not be fit in time for this game.

Advertisement

ℹ️ A key defender could return for the Reds as we head to The Hawthorns on Sunday 👇#MUFC #WBAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2021

Injuries: Phil Jones, Paul Pogba

Doubtful: Eric Bailly

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Predicted XIs

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are overwhelming favorites to win this game, as West Brom are struggling badly.

They are conceding too many goals and not scoring enough. West Brom seem headed for relegation and the Red Devils will likely help them on their way.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Manchester United