West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Eleven points adrift of safety, West Bromwich Albion host Manchester United at The Hawthorns looking for a miracle to keep them in the Premier League.
Sam Allardyce's side have not been able to build on that excellent draw at Anfield on Boxing Day. They have only managed one win since, and have shipped too many goals to have any chance in most games they have played.
Last week, they were outclassed 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in North London. With Harry Kane back in their starting lineup for that one, Spurs looked in full control of the contest.
The England captain and Son Heung-min each scored a goal to condemn West Brom to their 15th loss of the season.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have been a bit shaky since losing to Sheffield United a few weeks ago.
The Red Devils remain second in the league table, but are five points behind city rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
United delivered a comeback from that disappointing 3-3 draw against Everton last weekend with a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round.
However, Solskjaer will be keen for his side to build consistency and deliver better defensive performances than they did in that game against Everton.
West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head
Manchester United have won 57 of 133 previous clashes against West Brom, losing 44 of those games. There have been 32 draws in this fixture.
The reverse fixture at Old Trafford, which took place in November, ended 1-0 to the Red Devils. The game was settled by a Bruno Fernandes penalty.
West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-L-D-L-L
Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-D-L
West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Team News
West Bromwich Albion
Young winger Grady Diangana is the only fitness doubt for West Brom at the moment.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Grady Diangana
Suspended: None
Manchester United
Phil Jones and Paul Pogba have been ruled out for Manchester United, with all three players currently nursing injuries. Eric Bailly has returned to training, but he may not be fit in time for this game.
Injuries: Phil Jones, Paul Pogba
Doubtful: Eric Bailly
Suspensions: None
West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Predicted XIs
West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne
Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani
West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Prediction
Manchester United are overwhelming favorites to win this game, as West Brom are struggling badly.
They are conceding too many goals and not scoring enough. West Brom seem headed for relegation and the Red Devils will likely help them on their way.
Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Manchester UnitedPublished 12 Feb 2021, 23:52 IST