West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

West Bromwich Albion will entertain Southampton at The Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Friday.

After suffering back-to-back 2-0 losses in January, the hosts have been unbeaten in their three games this month, recording two wins. They met Cardiff City in their midweek clash on Wednesday, recording a 2-0 home win thanks to goals from Michael Johnston and Andreas Weimann.

The visitors suffered their first loss across all competitions since September in their midweek meeting against Bristol City, losing 3-1 in the away game. Bristol scored three times in the second half, while Adam Armstrong bagged a consolation goal for Southampton in injury time from the penalty spot.

They dropped to third place in the league standings following the loss, as Leeds United moved to second place with a 4-0 win over Swansea City. The hosts, meanwhile, remained in fifth place and trail fourth-placed Ipswich Town by 11 points.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 82 times in all competitions in all competitions since 1900. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with 33 wins to their name. The hosts are not far behind with 25 wins, and 24 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the Championship since 2008 earlier this season in November, with Southampton registering a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring at least twice in four games

West Bromwich Albion have won their last five home games in the Championship, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have won six of their last seven meetings against the hosts in all competitions.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 29 goals in 31 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the second-best attacking record, scoring 61 goals in that period.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton Prediction

The Baggies have enjoyed an unbeaten run in February, recording two wins and keeping as many clean sheets in three league outings. They have suffered just three losses at home across all competitions and have recorded six wins in their last seven home outings.

They have one win in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats, which is cause for concern. Kyle Bartley is ruled out for the rest of the month with a calf injury, which is a blow for head coach Carlos Corberan. Semi Ajayi is back from the 2023 AFCON but faces a late fitness test.

The Saints saw their 22-game unbeaten run end earlier this week and they'll be gunning to bounce back with a win. They have a good recent record against the hosts, with six wins in seven games, and will look to continue that run.

Che Adams should return to the starting XI after being rested in the away meeting against Bristol, but Flynn Downes is expected to be sidelined for at least a few more days.

Both teams will play their third match in 10 days, so fatigue will be a factor. With that in mind and considering their current form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ché Adams to score or assist any time - Yes