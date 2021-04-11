West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton travel to West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening hoping to build some winning momentum for the business end of the Premier League season.

The Saints came back from behind to put a torrid run to an end. They pipped Burnley 3-2 at home through fitting replies from Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings and Nathon Redmond.

Ralph Hasenhuttl would have expected his side to finish in the top half of the table, but a barren spell of form has left them lurching just above the relegation zone.

Even then, they are on 36 points, knowing a win against the Baggies would all but secure their status in the top flight.

Meanwhile, West Brom are on the back of one of the most sensational displays in their Premier League history. They smashed five past Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in a 5-2 display.

While it was a jaw-dropping performance by Sam Allardyce and his troops, there's still a lot of work to be done as they are eight points off 17th-placed Newcastle.

There is no doubt West Brom will fancy their chances and hope to get the job done at full throttle against an unpredictable Southampton outfit.

"Three points for us would certainly keep the pressure on."



Sam Allardyce's pre-match thoughts ahead of #WBASOU

West Brom vs Southampton head-to-head

Not much separates the Baggies from Monday's visitors, as Southampton have won 32 games as opposed to West Brom's 24. Not to mention, 24 matches between the two teams have finished as draws.

Of late, however, Southampton have held the upper hand with wins against West Brom in each of their last four Premier League matches.

West Brom form guide (Premier League): W-L-D-L-W

Southampton form guide (Premier League): W-L-L-W-L

West Brom vs Southampton team news

Dara O' Shea should return against Southampton for West Brom

West Brom

Sam Allardyce will hope Dara O'Shea can shrug off the injury he endured against Chelsea last week. Meanwhile, former Blues right-back Branislaw Ivanovic's long-term injury is set to keep him on the sidelines.

Conor Gallagher, who could not play against his parent club, is poised to return to the starting XI.

Injuries: Branislav Ivanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kyle Walker-Peters is a slight doubt for Monday

Southampton

Hasenhuttle reported that the Saints will assess Kyle Walker-Peters' situation ahead of the game, as he suffered a knock while training. Elsewhere, Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone and Michael Obafemi remain long-term absentees.

Injuries: Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone, Michael Obafemi

Doubtful: Kyle Walker-Peters

Suspensions: None

West Brom vs Southampton probable XI

West Brom predicted XI (5-4-1): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend; Matthew Phillips, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Southampton predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott; Nathon Redmond, Danny Ings

A sharper edge to #SaintsFC's attack



Tactics writer @stighefootball analyses the impact of a fit-again @theowalcott

West Brom vs Southampton match prediction

The Saints appear to have finally found their rhythm in the English top-flight. It may be difficult for West Brom to muster another result against a direct, purposeful team in their uphill battle for Premier League safety.

Southampton should get over the line, with Danny Ings expected to be the difference maker.

Prediction: West Brom 0-2 Southampton