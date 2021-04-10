Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in a key game in the 2020-21 Premier League.

It will be an exciting fixture, as Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will lock horns with his former club. There have been some exchanges between Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mourinho before the game, which only adds spice to the clash on Sunday.

In their first meeting of the season, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford. But the two teams have had contrasting fortunes since then. While Manchester United are second in the league table, Tottenham Hotspur (sixth) are out of the top four.

Nevertheless, it should be an interesting match when Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns on Sunday. On that note, let's take a look at five players to watch out for in this game.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford before a Manchester United game

His off-field activities may have earned him a lot of praise, but Marcus Rashford is enjoying another good season on the field as well.

A few years ago, there were doubts about Rashford's credentials as a starter for Manchester United. But the 23-year old has responded emphatically and is arguably Manchester United's most lethal attacker at the moment.

Marcus Rashford scores his 20th goal for Manchester United in all competitions this season 💥



Back-to-back seasons with 20+ goals for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/P1ApNDHj7Q — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 8, 2021

Rashford, who scored 22 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, has been in fine form this campaign, despite his injury woes.

The England international has made 47 appearances in all competitions this season for Manchester United, scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists.

#2 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-Min is one of the best attackers in the league.

One wonders what might have happened if Son Heung-min had departed Tottenham Hotspur after a poor first season at the club.

The South Korean international reportedly asked then-manager Mauricio Pochettino permission to depart the club in 2016 but decided to stay put. Nearly six seasons later, the 28-year old is one of the best attackers in the Premier League and has been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich recently.

🤝 Best assist-to-goalscorer combinations in the Premier League this season



🥇 Harry Kane ➡️ Son Heung-Min - 9 goals

🥈 𝗕𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗼 𝗙𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘀 ➡️ 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱 - 𝟱 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 pic.twitter.com/9CvRO7rUAS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 4, 2021

Son has developed a telepathic relationship with fellow attacker Harry Kane.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists. He has already scored against Manchester United this season, registering a brace in Spurs' 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

