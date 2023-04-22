West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland square off at the Hawthorns in round 44 of the EFL Championship on Sunday.

The Baggies head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games against the visitors and will look to extend this impressive run.

West Bromwich Albion continued to push for a playoff spot as they crusaded to a 2-0 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Tuesday.

This followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over 10-man Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on April 15 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 63 points from 42 games, West Brom are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on points with eighth-placed Coventry City and one point away from the playoff places.

Sunderland, meanwhile, were denied a third win on the spin last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and four draws since March’s 5-1 loss against Stoke.

Sunderland are currently ninth in the league table, level on 62 points with Norwich City and Preston North End.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 57 wins from the last 157 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Sunderland boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sunderland have picked up one fewer win since their first encounter in 1890, while the spoils have been shared on 44 occasions.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last seven games against the Black Cats, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in May 2014.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last six matches, stretching back to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on March 15.

The Baggies have gone 13 consecutive home games without defeat, claiming 10 wins and three draws since October’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield United.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Prediction

With just two points separating the sides in a heated race for the playoffs, we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies have a slight edge given their home advantage and we are backing them to come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Bromwich Albion

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Sunderland’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings between the teams)

