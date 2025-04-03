West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Sunderland to the Hawthorns in the EFL Championship on Saturday. This is a crucial match for both teams, as the fourth-placed visitors are still in contention to earn a direct promotion, while sixth-placed West Brom need to avoid dropping points to ensure a spot in the promotion playoffs.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games, playing three draws. They saw their unbeaten streak in the league end after six games last week, as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 1-0 away loss to Norwich City. West Brom were the dominant side throughout the match, but Josh Sargent scored a stoppage-time winner for Norwich.

The Black Cats returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Millwall. Trai Hume scored the only goal of the match in the first half, thanks to an assist from Patrick Roberts.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 161 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 60-56 lead in wins and 45 games ending in draws.

The visitors have outscored West Brom 56-48 in 39 league games, but the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (35).

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the hosts. They secured a league double last season, and the reverse fixture in November ended in a goalless draw.

West Bromwich Albion have lost just one of their last 15 home games in the Championship, recording seven draws.

Seven of the last 10 games between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Prediction

The Baggies are winless in their last three league outings and have conceded one goal apiece in these games. They are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, failing to score in the last two. They have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 12 Championship home games and will look to build on that form.

Josh Maja has not featured since January due to a leg injury and is unlikely to recover in time to feature again this season. Daryl Dike and Isaac Price were unused substitutes against Norwich and are expected to start from the bench again. Jed Wallace and Semi Ajayi resumed late training but are major doubts. Darnell Furlong is back from a three-match ban.

The Black Cats have lost just one of their last five league games, with that loss registered away from home. They have won their last two away meetings against West Brom, scoring three goals.

Régis Le Bris has a lengthy absentee list but is expected to recover Enzo Le Fée and Leo Hjelde for this match. Jenson Seelt was injured last week and is not expected to be fit enough to start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

