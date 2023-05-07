West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

West Bromwich Albion’s quest for a playoff spot goes down to the wire as they visit the Swansea.com Stadium to face Swansea City in their season finale on Monday.

West Brom are currently eighth in the table, but could potentially move into the top six with a win and favourable result when sixth-placed Millwall take on Blackburn Rovers at the Den.

Swansea City maintained their impressive late-season form as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Hull City last Saturday.

While the result saw their four-match winning run come to an end, Russell Martin’s side have now gone eight straight outings undefeated, claiming six wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Millwall on March 14.

This fine run of form has seen Swansea rise into the top half of the EFL Championship table as they currently occupy 10th place, level on 63 points with 11th-placed Preston North End.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion kept their playoff dreams alive last weekend when they picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Norwich City.

Carlos Corberan’s side were previously on a run of two back-to-back defeats, losing against Sunderland and Sheffield United respectively.

With 66 points from 45 matches, West Brom are currently eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Sunderland and two points off sixth-placed Millwall in the final playoff spot.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 21 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Swansea have won their last three matches against the Baggies, scoring seven goals and conceding three since a goalless draw in March 2020.

West Brom have managed just two wins in their last 10 away matches across all competitions, while losing seven and claiming one draw since mid-January.

The Swans are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches and have won three of their last four home games, with a goalless draw with Coventry on April 7 being the exception.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

While Swansea will be playing for pride, the goal for West Brom will be to pick up maximum points and take their playoff race to the death.

The Swans have been tough to crack of late, but we anticipate a spirited performance from Corberan’s men at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-3 West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Bromwich Albion

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (West Brom have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes