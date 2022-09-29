West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Swansea City to the Hawthorns on matchday 12 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Norwich City before the international break. Dara O'Shea put the Baggies ahead in the ninth minute before Samuel Byram equalized for the hosts in the 68th.

Swansea, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-0 home win against Hull City. Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle and Joel Piroe found the back of the net in the second half to inspire the Swans to a win.

The victory helped the Welsh outfit climb to 16th spot in the standings with 12 points to show for their efforts after ten games. West Brom, meanwhile, sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 48th meeting between the two teams. Swansea have 20 wins to West Brom's 17, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in February saw Swansea claim a 2-0 away win.

This is West Brom's worst start to a Championship campaign, with the West Midlands outfit winning just one of their ten league games.

West Brom have conceded seven goals in the opening 30 minutes of games this season - the same number they have conceded between minute 31 and 90.

The last five games involving West Ham have had goals at both ends.

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Prediction

West Brom's disastrous start to the campaign has put manager Steve Bruce under enormous pressure. The game against Swansea City could compound his woes if he does not oversee a positive result.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on an upward trajectory, having picked up over half their total points haul this season in the last four games. That gives momentum to the visitors, although West Brom enter the game as the bookmakers' favourites.

Both teams have enough quality to find the back of the net, so the spoils could be shared in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First goal to be scored before the 30th minute

