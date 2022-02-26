West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Both West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns at the Hawthorns on Monday night.

After racing to a 1-0 lead within the first half-hour against Middlesbrough in midweek, West Brom let in two goals in the span of 10 minutes in the second half to make it back-to-back losses in the Championship. Steve Bruce, who was roped in to replace Valérien Ismaël as West Brom's manager earlier this month, is yet to taste victory with the Baggies.

West Brom have now gone winless in their last six games, losing five in the process. They have earned a single point in four games under Steve Bruce and the pressure is already starting to mount on the new manager, with the side languishing at 11th in the table.

Meanwhile, Swansea City suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sheffield United in their latest outing. They were scheduled to play Bournemouth in midweek but the game was postponed. As a result, they will be much fresher than their Monday opponents and are in desperate need of a favorable result.

Their record on the road in recent times has been abysmal. They have lost all of their last three games away from a home with a combined scoreline of 9-0. Russell Martin's men are on a six-game winless streak away from home as they travel to take on the Baggies.

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, West Bromwich Albion have been victorious on four occasions. Swansea City have won thrice and three games have ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides clashed was in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and Swansea City won the game 2-1.

West Bromwich Albion form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Swansea City form guide: L-W-L-W-L

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Team News

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion @WBA We can confirm that our appeal against Jake Livermore's dismissal in the clash with Sheffield United has been unsuccessful. We can confirm that our appeal against Jake Livermore's dismissal in the clash with Sheffield United has been unsuccessful.

Midfielder Jake Livermore is unavailable for the game as he is currently serving a four-game suspension after being shown a straight red in the game against Sheffield United. Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike are the two other absentees for West Brom.

Injuries: Kean Bryan, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Jake Livermore

Swansea City

Hannes Wolf is the only player to be sidelined for the Swans. Kyle Naughton returned to training last week and Russell Martin has confirmed that the defender will be available for selection on Monday.

Martin is expected to shake things up after their 4-0 defeat to Sheffield United. Fin Burns could get demoted to the bench with Ryan Bennett replacing him in the three-man defence.

Injuries: Hannes Wolf

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Predicted Lineups

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Darnell Furlong; Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Adam Reach; Andy Carroll

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Cyrus Christie; Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe; Michael Obafemi

West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



bit.ly/3JZM5Vb Martin says the #Swans will not compromise on the vision for the identity and style of play they are in the process of implementing in SA1. Martin says the #Swans will not compromise on the vision for the identity and style of play they are in the process of implementing in SA1.👉 bit.ly/3JZM5Vb https://t.co/xfrOhojECI

West Bromwich Albion have not won any of their last six games. Swansea City have fared poorly on the road. Neither team has looked confident and the spoils are likely to be shared on Monday night.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Swansea City

