West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are on the road in the Premier League this weekend, as they take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Spurs are sitting third in the table, having won 10 of their 14 matches this season across all competitions. They will be looking to add to their confidence and momentum, and also keep the pressure on champions Liverpool.

A loss to Everton was followed by a disappointing 3-3 draw against West Ham, but Spurs have since collected back-to-back wins.

The form Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min sends chills down the spines of opposition defenders. The duo have scored 14 of Tottenham's 18 goals so far, and Jose Mourinho will hope for them to continue their excellent form.

🏟️ 𝟯 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀

⚽ 𝟰 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀

🅰️ 𝟮 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀



Sonny has been shortlisted for October's @premierleague Player of the Month! 💥



𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⤵️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2020

The Baggies are struggling as they lie in 18th place with only three points.

Although they did beat Spurs in their previous encounter back in May 2018, West Brom have never recorded consecutive league victories against the same opposition since 1984.

No team has conceded as many goals (16) as West Brom this season either, a statistic Slaven Bilic would like to forget.

West Brom vs Tottenham Head-to-head

Spurs have won nine out of their 24 league meetings with West Brom, holding an advantage over their opponents in terms of recent history.

However, Albion are undefeated in each of their last three home matches against Spurs. Bilic himself, has won four out of the eight games against the North Londoners as manager.

West Brom form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Some special moments against @SpursOfficial ✨



Two days until we face them again. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GmLSiQg67w — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 6, 2020

West Brom vs Tottenham Team News

Jake Livermore could return to West Brom's midfield against Spurs

West Brom

Jake Livermore could be recalled to the starting XI, while West Brom are likely to retain their four-man defensive line with three fluid midfielders in front.

As for injuries, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field are ruled out. Dara O'Shea will undergo a late fitness test, but may not feature right away, even if deemed match-fit.

Injured: Hal Robson-Kanu, Sam Field

Doubtful: Dara O'Shea

Suspended/unavailable: None

Erik Lamela will remain an absentee for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho will be without the likes of Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier, while Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon are doubtful.

A ring of changes could be on the cards, with Spurs having travelled to Bulgaria in midweek for their Europa League fixture.

Injured: Erik Lamela, Serge Aurier,

Doubtful: Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga

Suspended/unavailable: None

West Brom vs Tottenham Probable XI

West Brom predicted XI (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend; Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Matheus Pereira

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; LucasMoura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

West Brom vs Tottenham Match Prediction

Tottenham's pace, sharpness and clinical finishing might prove too much for West Brom, who will defend in numbers but struggle to combat the visitors for 90 minutes.

Prediction: West Brom 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

