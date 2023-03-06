West Bromwich Albion vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2023 

West Bromwich Albion host Wigan Athletic at the Hawthorns on Tuesday (March 7) in the Championship.

After a bright start to life under Carlos Corberan, the hosts have struggled for results to fall behind in the race for promotion. West Brom lost 2-0 to Hull City in their last game, paying the price for some wasteful finishing. West Brom are mid-table in 11th place with 48 points.

Wigan, meanwhile, have endured a largely difficult season as they stare down the relegation barrel. They drew 1-1 against Birmingham City last time out and were perhaps unfortunate to pick up only a point despite dominating possession for large swathes.

Wigan are 23rd in the league table with 32 points from 34 games and are just one point above last-placed Huddersfield Town.

West Bromwich Albion vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between West Brom and Wigan. The hosts have won nine of those games, while the visitors have won ten.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Only four of the Baggies' 12 league defeats this season have come at home.

The Latics have lost 16 Championship games this season. Only six of those defeats have come away from home.

Wigan have conceded 53 goals in the league this season, the joint-highest in the second tier, alongside Swansea City and Reading.

West Bromwich Albion vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

West Brom have lost two of their last three league games and have won just one of their last five. They're, however, on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten run at home, and the trend should continue.

Wigan, meanwhile, are winless in four games and have won just one of their last 15 across competitions. They;re without a win on the road since October and could lose this one.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Wigan

West Bromwich Albion vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

