West Bromwich vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

West Bromwich Albion and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Coventry City on Monday. Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante scored in either half to help the Baggies claim maximum points.

Hull City, meanwhile, saw off Preston North End with a narrow 1-0 home win. Jaden Philodene-Bidace scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

The victory saw the Tigers climb to seventh spot in the table with 23 points to show for their efforts in 14 games. West Brom are level on points, with a better goal difference placing them fifth.

West Bromwich vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 63 occasions in the past. West Brom have 27 wins to their name, Hull City were victorious in 20 previous games while 16 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Hull City claimed a 2-0 home win.

Six of West Brom's last seven league games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

No side have picked up more points from losing positions than Hull City in the Championship this season (nine points).

West Brom have won the last seven head-to-head games played at the Hawthorns, scoring at least three goals on five occasions.

West Brom have kept seven clean sheets this season, the joint-most in the league alongside the top two, Leicester and Ipswich Town.

Only Michael Carrick has overseen more victories in the Championship than Carlos Corberan since he took charge of West Brom.

West Bromwich vs Hull City Prediction

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are seemingly running away with the automatic promotion spots in the Championship. However, the playoff spots beneath them are being keenly contested.

West Brom and Hull City are among a plethora of sides battling it out for a top-six spot. Goal difference is all that separates the two sides and they will each aim for maximum points here.

West Brom have been the more consistent side and also have a good recent record against Hull City. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points in a routine victory.

Prediction: West Bromwich 2-0 Hull City

West Bromwich vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - West Brom to win either half