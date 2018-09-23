Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
813   //    23 Sep 2018, 20:36 IST

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw w
Chelsea
were
held to a 0-0 draw against West Ham United

Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League was dealt a mini-setback following a goalless draw with a stubborn West Ham United side on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues had won each of their las six games in all competitions this season, with five of those wins coming in the Premier League. However, Maurizio Sarri’s side could not find a breakthrough against the Hammers despite all their efforts.

The result means that Chelsea is now two points behind leaders Liverpool, who have picked the maximum 15 points from their opening five league games. Chelsea played their normal attacking game but were simply unfortunate not to have gotten the winner.

The Blues went close a couple of times through Willian and Eden Hazard but were occasionally denied by a combination of poor finishing and some robust defending from the home side.

There were also occasions where West Ham could have gotten a goal themselves, with the Hammers also creating chances through Anderson and Andre Yarmolenko.

It was a truly entertaining game for all neutrals, but certainly not for Chelsea fans who would have loved to see their club make it five wins from five in the Premier League. A draw may not have been the ideal result, but a is certainly better than a loss.

And it also sets the tone for what will be an exciting encounter when Chelsea clashes with Liverpool next week. Surely, that is a game that nobody would like to miss.

But even before that, fans around the globe have been reacting to Chelsea’s latest draw with West Ham United. Just when many people thought the Blues would have had it easy against the struggling Hammers, a surprise result sprung up.

So let’s take a look at some of the best tweets in the aftermath of the 0-0 draw between the two London clubs:


Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Contact Us Advertise with Us