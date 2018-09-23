Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw against West Ham United

Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League was dealt a mini-setback following a goalless draw with a stubborn West Ham United side on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues had won each of their las six games in all competitions this season, with five of those wins coming in the Premier League. However, Maurizio Sarri’s side could not find a breakthrough against the Hammers despite all their efforts.

The result means that Chelsea is now two points behind leaders Liverpool, who have picked the maximum 15 points from their opening five league games. Chelsea played their normal attacking game but were simply unfortunate not to have gotten the winner.

The Blues went close a couple of times through Willian and Eden Hazard but were occasionally denied by a combination of poor finishing and some robust defending from the home side.

There were also occasions where West Ham could have gotten a goal themselves, with the Hammers also creating chances through Anderson and Andre Yarmolenko.

It was a truly entertaining game for all neutrals, but certainly not for Chelsea fans who would have loved to see their club make it five wins from five in the Premier League. A draw may not have been the ideal result, but a is certainly better than a loss.

And it also sets the tone for what will be an exciting encounter when Chelsea clashes with Liverpool next week. Surely, that is a game that nobody would like to miss.

But even before that, fans around the globe have been reacting to Chelsea’s latest draw with West Ham United. Just when many people thought the Blues would have had it easy against the struggling Hammers, a surprise result sprung up.

So let’s take a look at some of the best tweets in the aftermath of the 0-0 draw between the two London clubs:

Hello Mumu @ChelseaFC, you've successfully ruined my Sunday. Are you happy now??? — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) September 23, 2018

So Man United drew; Chelsea has drawn and a big Arsenal win coming up! Cheers to that!!! I'm loving this EPL weekend 😀😀😀 #ExperienceExtraordinary pic.twitter.com/mdlwVguMDm — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) September 23, 2018

Chelsea were never going to win every game and dropping points after an away Europa League game is not surprising either. Not a great game but it’s a point more than what we got last season. Need to forget about this one now & focus on two big games against Liverpool. #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/Av5UxdEMNL — Chris Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@chriswrightzz) September 23, 2018

Thanks to the West Ham and Chelsea stalemate, there's a bit of daylight at the top of the league. #LFC pic.twitter.com/zREfjtpYmt — Ziyaad (@ZIYAAD_LFC) September 23, 2018

xG map for West Ham - Chelsea. The system liked Chelsea's performance a lot more than I did while watching. That is quite a few shots from 12 yards or so that didn't come off, plus Morata from point blank. pic.twitter.com/fa7b0TU4jY — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) September 23, 2018

West Ham is pretty impressive with Arnautovic that acts like he is bigger than everyone in the team , Chelsea might drop 2 points today



😀😀 #WHUCHE — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) September 23, 2018

Chelsea fans don't really think they're in the title race with David Luiz in the backline and not one prolific player in their team, do they? — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) September 23, 2018

Take my hat off to West Ham - very organised, frustrated @ChelseaFC & could have won it .

My big concern? I have no idea where the goals from midfield are going to come from.

For me, @RBarkley20 needs to start ahead of Kovacic if it's a three man midfield........#CFC #WHUCHE — Vialli's Chelsea FC (@VialliChelseaFC) September 23, 2018

When U play Chelsea Over 2.5 or Chelsea Win



Westham: @MisturBets pic.twitter.com/DznSpX3iDT — #BOB_BaseOnBelieveTips (@bobilieve) September 23, 2018

Morata for Chelsea this season pic.twitter.com/J95nLXDAy6 — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) September 23, 2018

Premier League title race getting ever more heated with Chelsea dropping points, 1st time they play twice a week and they have struggled already. If Sarri doesn't rotate more and play the likes of Ampadu and Odoi in Europe then I don't see them staying in the title race for long. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) September 23, 2018

Whole team were shocking today so point gained in my eyes! Rest these players put the kids out Wednesday night. #Chelsea — pinkster 2️⃣6️⃣👑 (@THECFCNUTTER) September 23, 2018

I knew it

I just knew it

It's gone. The winning streak is gone. pic.twitter.com/8SpHKOqfqg — Selo Sela Sa Mabane (@LitSego) September 23, 2018

Lots of possession, lots of passing but no end product. Chelsea redefining a familiar frustration. Plenty to think about for Sarri with more questions than answers at the moment.

Striker❓

Kante's advanced role❓

Over engineering the game❓

What plans for the Liverpool match❓ — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 23, 2018