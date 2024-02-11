West Ham 0-6 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Declan Rice runs the show on his return to his former club | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal demolished West Ham United 6-0 at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, February 11.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a decent run of form. They won three of their last five games, scoring 10 goals in those wins. Their last outing was an impressive 3-1 win against league leaders Liverpool as Mikel Arteta's team made a statement.

The Spaniard was without injured pair Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus for this game but fielded a strong XI.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal made a strong start to the game and kept the ball for extended spells in the first period. They did this in a bid to thwart West Ham United's momentum, allowing them more time on the ball in the hosts' territory. The Gunners had an astounding 72% of the ball in the first half and attempted 15 shots, with seven on target.

They opened the scoring in the 32nd minute as Declan Rice's pinpoint corner found William Saliba, who duly nodded home. Hammers custodian Alphonse Areola then brought Bukayo Saka down in the box and a penalty was awarded. Saka stepped up and made it 2-0 after 41 minutes.

Rice once again showed his set-piece prowess as he delivered an accurate free-kick towards Gabriel Magalhaes to score Arsenal's third. Martin Odegaard then set up Leandro Trossard for a classy fourth as the visitors led 4-0 at half-time.

Expand Tweet

West Ham made two changes as the break as they looked to limit the damage being caused. However, the story didn't change much for Arsenal who still looked hungry for more goals. Odegaard grabbed his second assist of the night in the 63rd minute as he set up Bukayo Saka for his second goal. Benjamin White got in on the action as he assisted Rice's wonder-goal to make it 6-0.

The Hammers managed just one shot on target in the entire match, which came in the second half. However, it was nowhere near enough to trouble David Raya in goal as the Gunners kept up pace with Liverpool and Manchester City with their win.

On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7/10

Raya was called upon to make just one save throughout the game. However, he completed 21 passes with 100% accuracy.

Benjamin White - 7.5/10

White had a great game in defence and even bagged an assist for Arsenal's sixth goal. He won four of his five duels, making two tackles in the process. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including one key pass.

William Saliba - 8/10

Saliba had a great game in defence as well and grabbed a goal to show for it. He won both his duels and made three clearances and one interception in the process. Saliba passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8/10

Much like his partner, Gabriel too had a great game. He won three duels, making four clearances, two blocks and two tackles. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including three long balls. Gabriel also scored a goal in the first half.

Jakub Kiwior - 7/10

Kiwior won three duels and made five clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass in a good performance.

Declan Rice - 9.5/10

Rice put in an incredible performance against his former club as he bagged two assists. He also scored Arsenal's sixth goal with a thumping finish from miles out.

Rice passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including four key passes, four crosses and two long balls. He also made one clearance, one block and one interception in a great overall performance.

Expand Tweet

Martin Odegaard - 9/10

Odegaard put in a midfield masterclass in terms of creativity and flow. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including a game-high seven key passes that led to two assists. He also won all three of his duels and attempted one shot that was off-target.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

Despite not contributing directly, Havertz quietly had yet another good game for Arsenal. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including three key passes. He also won seven duels and attempted two shots with one on target.

Bukayo Saka - 9.5/10

Saka was at his destructive best in the final third and grabbed a deserved brace after a lovely performance. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including three key passes. Saka also won six duels and completed two dribbles.

He was particularly active in front of goal, attempting a game-high eight shots individually. However, just three of those were on target. Saka was delighted upon finding out he had scored his 50th goal for the club.

Expand Tweet

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli had a decent outing as he played three key passes and won five duels, helping his team secure a commanding win.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard had a good game and grabbed a goal with a curling finish into the top-right corner to show for it.

Substitutes

Mohamed Elneny - 6.5/10

Elneny replaced Rice and put in a decent performance.

Reiss Nelson - 7/10

Nelson replaced Saka in the second half and played well.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah came on in place of Trossard as a second-half substitute and played well.

Cedric Soares - 6.5/10

Considering Arsenal's comfortable lead, Cedric was given rare game-time by Mikel Arteta and he did well.

Ethan Nwaneri - 7/10

The teenager came on late in the game and showed glimpses of composure and abilities beyond his years.