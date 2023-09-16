West Ham 1-3 Manchester City: Player Ratings as Jeremy Doku stars in a comeback win for the Cityzens | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City maintained their perfect start with a 3-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, September 16.

City entered this game on the back of four wins, with their last outing being a 5-1 rout of Fulham at home. Erling Haaland grabbed a hat-trick in that game and made the starting lineup as Pep Guardiola looked to pull away from the rest of the pack.

Manchester City dominated possession from the get-go but looked a bit sloppy in the final third, which slowly became the theme of their first-half performance. West Ham, on the other hand, had limited chances and needed to be clinical if they were to stand a chance. They did just that, firing three efforts at goal with two on target.

James Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of the first half as he ghosted towards the far post and was found by Vladimir Coufal's inch-perfect delivery as he headed home for 1-0.

Despite 17 shots and seven of those on target, Manchester City were behind at the interval.

Jeremy Doku gave Manchester City an electric start to the second period as he scored a lovely goal. He received the ball from Julian Alvarez and cut in towards goal and fired a shot from an acute angle to make it 1-1.

The visitors seemed to hit their stride after the goal and grabbed the lead in the 76th minute as Bernardo Silva scored a deft goal to beat Areola in goal. The Portuguese talisman then set up Erling Haaland, who finally scored a goal after several wayward attempts prior to that.

City held on to secure a 3-1 win over West Ham, and here are their player ratings from the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson made two saves and passed the ball with 88% accuracy.

Kyle Walker - 7.5/10

The Manchester City captain celebrated his contract extension with a strong performance. He won six duels, making two clearances, three tackles and one interception. He also played two key passes.

Manuel Akanji - 7.5/10

Akanji was solid in defense, winning two duels and making two tackles and two interceptions. He also played two key passes and two long balls.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias looked composed in defense and had a decent game overall.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Gvardiol put in a good performance in defense but was booked for a foul in first-half stoppage time.

Rodri - 9/10

Rodri was dominant in the center of the park and put in a solid performance. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including four key passes and five long balls. He won five duels and also attempted five shots, with two on target.

Bernardo Silva - 8.5/10

Silva played like a magician with the ball at his feet and had a great game, scoring and assisting one goal apiece. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including four key passes and three long balls. He also won two duels.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden had an average game and replaced by new signing Matheus Nunes in the second period.

Julian Alvarez - 8.5/10

Alvarez had another great game as the false nine, providing two assists. He played four key passes, two crosses and three long balls.

Jeremy Doku - 8/10

Doku looked lively going forward and scored the equalizer for Manchester City in the first minute after half-time. He won seven duels and completed three dribbles as well.

Erling Haaland - 6.5/10

Despite grabbing a goal late on, Haaland had a poor game by his standards. He attempted eight shots prior to his goal, with five of those being big chances that he missed.

Substitutes

Matheus Nunes - 6.5/10

Nunes replaced Foden in the second half and played well.

Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb - N/A

The quartet came on in the dying embers and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.