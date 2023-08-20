West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as goals from Paqueta and Antonio seal the Hammers' first win | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea fell to a 3-1 defeat against West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, August 20.

The Hammers entered this contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their opening game last week. Jarrod Bowen's goal seemed to be taking them over the line but they conceded late in the game to drop two points. David Moyes and his men were eager to set things right in their first home game of the campaign as he named a strong lineup.

The Blues, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Liverpool in what was an enthralling contest last weekend. Axel Disasi scored on his debut in that game as Mauricio Pochettino looked to settle-in quickly with his new team. The Argentine named a strong lineup for this game.

West Ham United got off to a flyer as debutant James Ward-Prowse assisted Nayef Aguerd for the first goal of the game after just seven minutes. This helped them build early momentum but Chelsea soon began knocking on their door and soon got back into the game.

Carney Chukwuemeka made the most of a poor clearance as he showed great footwork before making it 1-1 in the 28th minute. The Blues kept the ball for nearly four times longer than the Hammers but were unable to make full use of it.

The teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

The second period was a similar affair in terms of possession as Chelsea continued to dominate. However, West Ham made another strong start to a half as Michail Antonio restored his team's lead just eight minutes after the restart. Ward-Prowse was the provider yet again as he played the ball to Antonio, who carried the ball forward before firing a perfect shot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea were handed a chance to claw their way back into the game as Nayef Aguerd was shown a second yellow card and was sent off. Both managers made multiple changes but neither were able to trouble the scorekeeper until the very end. Debutant Moises Caicedo conceded a penalty which Lucas Paqueta converted in the 96th minute to make it 3-1.

West Ham secured a big 3-1 win over Chelsea in their first home game of the season. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points.

#5. West Ham got off to a flying start with an early goal

West Ham, playing at the London Stadium for the first time this season, were buoyed by their home fans as they made a strong start to the game. They won an early corner and set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse stepped up to take the kick. He delivered the perfect cross which Nayaf Aguerd rose highest to meet and guide into the net after just seven minutes.

The hosts maintained their tempo and played well for the better part of the first half as they had something to defend.

#4. Chukwuemeka scores his first senior goal for Chelsea

Having fallen behind early in the game, the Blues took a while before they built some momentum to create and sustain pressure on West Ham's backline. Their fullbacks kept bombing forward but most of their focussed attacks took place down the left flank.

Ben Chilwell played the ball into the box and the miscued clearance fell straight to Carney Chukwuemeka, who showed great composure. He did a stepover before firing a curling effort into the far corner to make it 1-1 after 28 minutes as Chelsea were right back in it.

#3. Michail Antonio scored a stunning goal to restore the Hammers' lead

Having gone into the half-time break tied at 1-1, both Chelsea and West Ham were eager to try and grab the advantage. However, when the demands of the contest increased, up stepped Antonio to take matters into his own hands.

James Ward-Prowse played the forward through on goal but he was hounded by the Blues' defenders. He used his strength reall well before carrying the ball to the edge of the box and smashing a shot into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-1 after 53 minutes.

The entire stadium went into raptures following the goal.

#2. Hero turns zero as Nayef Aguerd sees second-half red

With their lead restored and everything to play for, West Ham played with a spring in their step in the early stages of the second half. Things looked great and it seemed as though they would get several opportunities to increase their lead as the game progressed. However, that changed really quick.

Nicolas Jackson was carrying the ball forward in the 67th minute when he was recklessly hacked down by Aguerd, who was already on a yellow. Referee John Brooks did not miss a beat and gave the Moroccan his marching orders almost instantaneously.

#1. West Ham put Chelsea to the sword with a late penalty

To make things worse for the Blues, debutant Moises Caicedo came on late in the game and conceded a penalty with just seconds of stoppage time left to play. Lucas Paqueta stepped up and scored with ease to make it 3-1 in the 95th minute as West Ham secured a much-needed win.

