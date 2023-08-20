West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Mauricio Pochettino's men slump to defeat in London derby | Premier League 2023-24

Ten-man West Ham United beat Chelsea 3-1 in the London derby at the London Stadium on Sunday (August 20) in the Premier League.

Goals from Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta helped David Moyes' side take all three points against their more illustrious neighbours. For Chelsea, Carney Chukwuemeka was on the scoresheet in the first half.

The hosts took the lead with seven minutes on the clock when Aguerd nodded home debutant James Ward-Prowse's corner. Chukwuemeka put the Blues back on level terms with a well-taken strike at the stroke of the half-hour mark.

Antonio scored against the run of play to put West Ham in the lead eight minutes on the other side of the break. Paqueta added a third in the closing minutes to put the game beyond Mauricio Pochettino's team.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Robert Sanchez - 4/10

Had Sanchez come out to claim James Ward-Prowse's corner, West Ham wouldn't have taken the lead, and Chelsea would've had a better platform to build on.

While he was beaten by Paqueta's shot before the break, Sanchez was saved by the post. He could not do much to stop either Michail Antonio from scoring or Paqueta's late penalty, though.

Axel Disasi - 4/10

Disasi picked up an early booking for a late, rash challenge on Antonio. He then failed to track the striker well before he scored to put his team in the lead once again.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

Despite being almost 39, Thiago Silva belied his age with his performance. He won almost everything aerially, helped drive his team forward and stayed in communication with his defensive partners to ensure that they weren't caught out. Nevertheless, the Brazilian could have done a bit better for the second goal.

Levi Colwill - 5/10

Colwill covered a lot of grass on the left wing, first by occupying the space left by Ben Chilwell and then as a left back following a tactical switch. However, he will rue letting Antonio get the better of him before his goal.

Malo Gusto - 6/10

With Recce James injured for an extended period, the onus is on Gusto to fill the Englishman's massive boots, and he showed he could do that on his full debut. Gusto defended well, got forward when he could and ensured that the Chelsea goalkeeper was rarely troubled from his flank.

Enzo Fernandez - 5/10

As he did against Liverpool, Fernandez dictated proceedings for Chelsea against West Ham. However, he saw his penalty saved, which could have changed the complexion of the game.

Conor Gallagher - 5/10

While Gallagher isn't best suited to playing in a double pivot, he fought hard in the middle for the park. He did get outjumped by Aguerd for West Ham's opening goal, which saw the Blues go on the back foot early in the contest.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Like most of his teammates, Chilwell was bright in the first half but subdued in the second. He got forward at will in the opening 45 minutes, going close to scoring with a header off Fernandez's delivery in the box. However, Chilwell lacked the same output in the second half and got substituted just past the hour mark.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling caused West Ham all sorts of problems, especially in the first half. He ran past the opposition effortlessly and caused defenders to scramble as they tried to keep up with him. It was one such close-control dribble that saw him win a penalty, which Fernandez failed to convert.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 6/10

Chukwuemeka was one of the brightest players on the pitch for the visitors in the first half. He linked up well with his midfield and attack and looked lively when on the ball. The 19-year-old then scored his first senior goal with a rasping drive after cutting inside.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Jackson might not have solved Chelsea's goalscoring issues yet, but he has been a clear improvement on players who have tried to lead the line for the club in the last few seasons. His hold-up play was good. He picked the right passes and brought his teammates into play often.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes

Mykhailo Mudryk - 4/10

Mudryk replaced Chukwuemeka at the start of the second half after the latter picked up what looked like a knee injury. Despite having an entire half to make his mark, the Ukranian failed to inspire his teammates. There were a few flashes of brilliance, but they were few and far between.

Moises Caicedo - 3/10

Caicedo made his Chelsea debut when he came on in place of Chilwell in the 61st minute.

He started with a crunching challenge near the halfway line, but things soon went downhill thereafter. While a couple of poor touches did not hurt the Blues, he conceded a penalty with a careless lunging challenge in the closing minutes, from which West Ham scored to make it 3-1.

Caicedo is only the second player on his Premier League debut for the Blues to concede a penalty, the other being Wayne Bridge (vs Liverpool in 2003).

Noni Madueke - 4/10

Madueke was brought up as a replacement for Gallagher in the 75th minute as Chelsea searched for an equaliser. The 21-year-old tried his best to get involved in the contest but failed to make an impression.

Mason Burstow - NA

Burstow came on for his Chelsea debut, replacing Gusto in the 83rd minute. The youngster, though, did not have enough time to make an impact on proceedings.