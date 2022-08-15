West Ham interested in signing 28-year-old Chelsea defender: Reports

West Ham United are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Emerson, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea following the arrival of Marc Cucurella earlier this month. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Roma for an initial fee of £17.6 million in the winter of 2018.

After racking up just 789 minutes during the 2020-21 campaign, the former Santos defender spent last season on loan at Lyon. He registered one goal and two assists in 36 matches across all competitions for Les Gones, helping them achieve an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are considering a move for Emerson in the ongoing transfer window. The report also added that Hammers head coach David Moyes is eager to sign a left-back to provide competition to first-team starter Aaron Cresswell.

Emerson, who has scored two goals and five assists in 71 matches for Chelsea, is also on the radar of Atalanta and Nottingham Forest.

West Ham are also monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back Thilo Kehrer. With three centre-backs out with injuries, the Hammers are currently left with Kurt Zouma as their only available central-defensive option.

The east London outfit have also been linked with Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes and Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

So far, West Ham have announced the signings of striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo, centre-back Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from PSG and midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Blues are continuing their pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana and Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei. He wrote:

"Chelsea are in direct contact for Pierre Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana as priority deals but still working on top talents for the future. New round of talks scheduled with Inter for Cesare Casadei next week. Race still open, but Chelsea want to try again with new bid."

Following the exits of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, the west London outfit are currently in the market for a striker and a centre-back. While Aubameyang is valued in the region of £25 million, Fofana is valued at £80 million.

