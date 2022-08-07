West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City: Cityzens Player Ratings as an Erling Haaland brace bursts the Hammers' bubbles | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, August 7.

City arrived in this game as firm favorites to win, but David Moyes' men had no intentions of caving in front of the champions. The Scotsman fielded his strongest XI, who have played several games together and have great chemistry. New signing Gianluca Scamacca started on the bench for West Ham United.

The visitors, on the other hand, had their main weapon, Erling Haaland, making his Premier League debut for the club. Pep Guardiola kept the rest of his league-winning XI majorly unchanged as they look to defend their crown.

With Liverpool already having dropped points, Manchester City had their tails up going into this clash.

Manchester City began the first half with greater possession of the ball, using their movement to create space between West Ham's lines. Haaland, who has played fewer than five full games with his new teammates, appears to have built a rapport with them. City tweaked their usual style to cater to the Norwegian's game.

They played long balls in behind the defense, short balls into his feet when he came up short, and tried to use his physicality for wall passes. Their efforts paid off, albeit from a set-piece, as Manchester City took the lead in the 36th minute. Haaland converted a penalty to make it 1-0.

With no major threat posed by West Ham United, the visitors went into the break with their narrow lead intact.

West Ham United began the second half with bite to their game as they looked to get back into the game. David Moyes sent Gianluca Scamacca and Said Benrahma on to aid their charge in the second half.

However, Manchester City soon upped the ante as they committed bodies forward to try and score the second goal. Kevin De Bruyne picked out Erling Haaland with a threaded pass in the 65th minute, sending him through on goal. Haaland used his sheer pace to get into a good position and unleashed a flat, driven strike to make it 2-0.

The final 10 minutes of the game looked like an offense versus defense training session as most of it was played in the hosts' half. Manchester City kept knocking the ball around among themselves and started attempting shots from miles out. They won the game comfortably to secure all three points and already have a two-point gap over Liverpool.

That said, let's take a look at how each player performed in their season-opener.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson was rarely challenged in goal as he had very limited work to do throughout the game. He made just one save and distributed the ball with 89% accuracy.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker had a relatively calm game at the right-back spot. He won two of his three duels and made one clearance as Manchester City dominated possession.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias looked solid at the back for the visitors and made contributions in key moments to prevent West Ham United from scoring. He won three of his seven duels and made five key clearances.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

The Dutchman continued his run in Guardiola's starting XI and put in a decent performance. He made two clearances, blocked two shots and made one interception in defense. Ake also won all four of his duels in a strong showing.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

Cancelo made an enthusiastic start to the game, putting in a key performance at left-back. However, his passion got the better of him at times and he was booked for arguing in the first period. He won seven of his 10 duels in the game. Cancelo also played five accurate long balls.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

De Bruyne had a great game as his passing range and ability was put to full use by Haaland. He provided an assist for the Norwegian's second goal. He also played one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri was Manchester City's rock in the middle of the park as he controlled the tempo and positioned himself well to cut the passing lanes. He won seven of his 10 duels and played three accurate long balls. He also completed two successful dribbles.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Gundogan was Manchester City's captain on the night and played a key role distributing the ball in their build-up play. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy including two key passes and three accurate long balls.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden made a positive start to the game on the right flank. He was at his creative best, passing the ball around and creating chances. He played one accurate cross and three accurate long balls. Foden also completed four successful dribbles.

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

Grealish looked a bit out of sorts when the game began, but soon caught up to the pace of proceedings.

Erling Haaland - 8.5/10

Haaland made his Premier League debut for Manchester City and converted a penalty to give them the lead after 36 minutes. His teammates did well to switch their styles of play to cater to him. He scored again in the second half after making a brilliant and direct run in behind the defense.

Substitutes

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

He went on to replace Haaland and put in a decent shift. He passed the ball with 100% accuracy and saw his only shot attempt blocked.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Bernardo came on for Gundogan and put in a decent performance. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy including one long ball. He also won both of his duels.

Cole Palmer, Kalvin Phillips & Riyad Mahrez - N/A

The trio came on in the 89th minute when Manchester City were cruising and did very little to warrant ratings.

