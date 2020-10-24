West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City: Cityzens's Player Ratings as further points are dropped

Manchester City dropped further points in the Premier League on Saturday, as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead in the first half with a superb overhead kick. The Hammers were pegged back by a goal from Phil Foden early in the second half, but managed to hold on to gain another creditable Premier League point.

Here's how each player fared for Manchester City.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 6/10

He had no chance of stopping Antonio's wonder-strike, and didn't have much else to do throughout the game. West Ham put a couple of teasing crosses into the penalty area, but Ederson was in command of those.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Walker's recovery pace was always a massive factor for City, with West Ham playing on the counter-attack throughout the game.

Ruben Dias - 5/10

Advertisement

He should have done better in defending Antonio for the West Ham goal. The Portuguese allowed Antonio to get his shot away a little too easily.

Eric Garcia - 5/10

West Ham targeted the City left side, with Bowen's pace, and Garcia was sometimes suspect in dealing with it. He was also lucky to have not conceded a penalty for a sliding tackle on Antonio.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

He was easily City's best player on the day. He got forward really well down the left flank, and was a constant source of attacking threat. He also set up Foden's goal with a nice cross, after dribbling past Coufal.

Rodri - 5/10

Fornals was specifically instructed to shade Rodri and not allow him time and space on the ball. Manchester City's Spaniard did not deal too well with the close attention.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Gundogan was poor, especially in the first half. He got into several decent positions in the final third, but his final ball was absolutely horrendous.

Bernardo Silva - 5/10

There was plenty of graft from Bernardo, but not much of the craft that City expected from him in De Bruyne's absence from the start.

Riyad Mahrez - 5/10

He could have won City the game right at the end, but was denied by a combination of the post and Fabianski. Throughout the game, he really didn't get much joy from trying to attack Masuaku.

Raheem Sterling - 4/10

He had only 15 touches in the entire first half. In the second half, he missed two glorious opportunities, after he was one-on-one with Fabianski.

Advertisement

Sergio Aguero - 4/10

He played a whole half of football and didn't have a single shot of any note. He was substituted at half-time, being replaced by Phil Foden.

Substitutes

Phil Foden - 8/10

He added an immediate spark to the Manchester City attack after coming on to replace Aguero at half-time. His first touch in the build-up to his goal was also sensational.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6/10

After he came on, he visibly made a difference by bringing an urgency into the City attack. He played a couple of superb through balls for Sterling, only for the Englishman to fluff his lines.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10

He really didn't get much of the ball after coming on to replace Walker.