West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking points as late strike sinks Blues | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea succumbed 2-3 at London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors drew first blood with Thiago Silva's header before West Ham restored parity in the 40th minute, courtesy Manuel Lanzini's penalty. Mason Mount then restored Chelsea's lead on the cusp of half-time.

However, West Ham scored two unanswered goals in the second half to stun the league leaders. Jarrod Bowen put the hosts back on level terms in the 56th minute before a freak goal by Arthur Masuaku three minutes from time completed a memorable comeback.

The loss means Chelsea will cede top spot if Liverpool and Manchester City, who are in action later today, win their respective games. On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Another day, another defender scores for Chelsea

West Ham United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Thiago Silva opened the scoring with a fine header. He did everything right from Mason Mount's corner, connecting well to divert the outswinging ball into the net. Silva was virtually unchallenged, as no West Ham player marked him in the buildup.

It was the first goal scored by a defender for The Blues this month, and 12th in the ongoing Premier League campaign. Chelsea have had 16 different goalscorers in the league this season, more than any other team.

Their four main defenders - Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and Ben Chilwell - have combined for 11 goals. That is more than what Chelsea's attackers and midfielders have conjured in the league this term.

#4 Chelsea concede thrice for the first time this season

West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League

Chelsea had the best defensive record across Europe's top five leagues before the international break. But their defensive solidity has taken a hit in recent outings, conceding in three of their last four Premier League games.

West Ham brought their A-game to this London derby and beat Edouard Mendy thrice in the game. There was not much he could be done against Bowen's left-footed strike in the second half, But Chelsea have themselves to blame for West Ham's opener.

The ever-reliant Edouard Mendy made an error, which led to a penalty for the hosts. After receiving a ball back from Jorginho, the keeper failed to clear. Jarrod Bowen put pressure on the keeper to earn a penalty, and bring his team on level terms.

Chelsea would go on to concede twice more after the break. That marked the third time in over 50 games under Thomas Tuchel that The Blues conceded more than once in a game. It was the first time Chelsea conceded twice in a match.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 – Chelsea have conceded more than once in a game in all competitions for only the third time in 53 matches under Thomas Tuchel (also vs WBA and Aston Villa). Leveller. 3 – Chelsea have conceded more than once in a game in all competitions for only the third time in 53 matches under Thomas Tuchel (also vs WBA and Aston Villa). Leveller.

Chelsea's defensive slump is probably because their full-backs do not track back in time, despite being excellent in the final third. That leaves Blues with a numerical disadvantage against counter-attacks.

With the loss, The Blues' 12-game unbeaten run across competitions drew to a close.

Edited by Bhargav