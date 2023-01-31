West Ham United have set their sights on Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as they aim to sign the Moroccan before the January transfer window closes.

The 29-year-old winger has struggled to secure regular game time during the 2022-23 football campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the numerous qualities he has as a player, the Moroccan still falls behind a couple of Chelsea forwards like Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, and Kai Havertz.

Ahead of the transfer deadline day (January 31st, 2023), West Ham United are plotting a last-minute swoop for Ziyech.

Head coach David Moyes has identified the Blues winger as a decent option to add much-needed creativity to his team's attack.

Lulu @louisewamuhirwa Imagine Ziyech with good quality players around him. i am praying not leave chelsea ,he has the best left footed and incredible Techinique. Imagine Ziyech with good quality players around him. i am praying not leave chelsea ,he has the best left footed and incredible Techinique. https://t.co/mBJoC9dvzr

The Hammers have been able to score just 17 goals in the Premier League this season, which is the joint-fourth fewest after 20 games so far.

Reports as seen in HITC suggest that the Blues value Ziyech at around £17.5 million and could be open to doing business with interested parties.

The Moroccan winger has made 15 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season. He also has one assist to his credit, which came against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter had the following to say about Ziyech last December. As seen in Sports Illustrated, he said,

"We know his qualities and we like him as a player. At Chelsea there are always good players that aren't in the starting XI."

"Delighted for him [Ziyech] to get some game time and help [Morocco]. I kept in touch with him throughout the World Cup."

It's left to be seen if Ziyech will remain a Blues player by the 1st of February, amid deadline day transfer interest from West Ham United.

Graham Potter speaks on new Chelsea signing Noni Madueke

The Blues secured the services of highly-rated English winger Noni Madueke from Dutch team PSV as they continue to strengthen their team.

The 20-year-old forward is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and is expected to add a lot of quality to Chelsea's attack.

Noni Madueke @NoniMadueke_ Don’t get caught in the rondo with these two 🤣 Don’t get caught in the rondo with these two 🤣😓 https://t.co/LRshE7BwQw

Speaking after his arrival, head coach Potter revealed that the English youngster will add balance and competition to his squad. In his words, as seen in Football-London, he said,

"There are always slight problems that are picked up in terms of injuries, so you have to adjust to that."

"But I think stability helps the team, we have to be as stable as we can be."

Adding Madueke will certainly bring stability as Ziyech could be exiting Stamford Bridge.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes